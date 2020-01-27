advertisement

Most whistlerites who live in a ski resort that relies on and has a strong influence on the environment are intensely concerned with the effects of climate change. And there is no question that the mood has only gotten stronger in the wake of the crisis and the intensification of the discussion about climate change in society.

Dozens of residents crowded into the Whistler Public Library common room on Thursday, January 16, to discuss what is being done on site and how they can contribute personally.

The climate talk was led by seven local panelists invited by the Whistler Community Foundation (formerly Community Foundation of Whistler) as part of their Vital Café series to stimulate discussion on a variety of topics that dominate the resort.

When asked by moderator Libby McKeever how the climate crisis affected Whistler and its economy, Whistler Blackcomb’s long-time environmental guru Arthur De Jong spoke about the adaptability Whistler has as a four-season resort ,

“We are very resilient, but the world economy is not,” he said. “If we increase by two or three degrees, we will be in a place where there is no real estate crisis because of the global resource drain, because we have no geopolitical relevance.

“We have to pound far beyond our weight (in Whistler), and we have it and we’re pushing it forward again.”

De Jong, referring to WB weather data from 1978, said Whistler had seen more snow every decade and the average winter temperature had risen 0.5 degrees Celsius during that time. In comparison, the summer temperatures rose by about 2 ° C.

“In science, in such a short window, that’s profound,” he said of the increased risk of forest fires and drought.

“What is my biggest concern here? It’s not winter,” he added. “The most sustainable thing we can do is not to burn this place down in the summer.”

Max Kniewasser, the community’s climate coordinator, responded to the efforts on the ground, highlighting the expansion of transit, the RMOW’s home energy rating program, and its overarching climate plan as some of its key initiatives.

He was also asked how the community achieved its 2020 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent compared to 2007.

“In short, not great,” he replied, adding that the community had reduced emissions by only five percent. “We basically have no chance of achieving our goals, but we are in good company in the sense that almost every resort community is below average.”

When asked what the average person could do to reverse this trend, Knee Water was convinced.

“Transportation options,” he said. “The answer is actually quite simple: take a bike, drive a car, drive a car, avoid transportation if you can … choose a smaller vehicle or a hybrid or electric vehicle.”

Former city councilor and waste disposal company Sue Maxwell has made her own suggestions on how citizens can make a difference in everyday life: Make more informed decisions about the products you buy and how long you keep them.

“If we look at the reduction, I don’t need eight pairs of skis … Maybe I don’t need a special pruning tool that I can borrow from Saber or from a friend,” she said, discussing the invisible impact of a variety of products that come with it Transport, packaging and other additional energy uses that are rarely fully recorded.

“(We have to) reduce the amount of things we consume. That will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. It will not appear in our urban persecution at this point … but I think over time we will start to see one. ” Billing of the ‘small backpack’ that is delivered with the products we use. “

The jury also included 19-year-old Whistler Secondary School graduate and Protect Our Winters member Irie Smith, who was asked how she saw the community “wake up” to the threat of climate change.

“The two biggest things I’ve seen in … are education and especially youth,” she said. “If the youth pushes this forward, believes in compost and recycling, they can share their passions and ideas with other people.

“Another thing in youth is that there is this blind faith and hope – that’s what we need. The passion to change the unchangeable … stick to what you believe in, even if it’s much more expensive or more difficult. “

