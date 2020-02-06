advertisement

Whistler will be well represented at the FIS Nordic Junior World Championships later this month.

Two Whistler Nordics graduates, Michael Murdoch and Benita Peiffer, found at the official release on February 3 that they had cracked the team. The championships take place from February 28th to March 8th in Oberwiesenthal.

Another Whistler Nordics athlete, Joe Davies, was named as a substitute, while Zoe Pekos, who was part of the Whistler Nordic Development Center during the 2018-19 season, formed Canada’s U23 team.

The team was announced after the Haywood NorAm World Junior / U23 exams January 30 through February 2 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Queensland.

For his part, Peiffer took second place in the sprint in the U20, fourth in the five-kilometer classic and twelfth in the mass start (fifth among the U20).

“I was overjoyed. It was my biggest goal of the season and probably in the past four years,” she said. “I’m super excited, especially because it’s my last junior year.”

With no major races this season, Peiffer didn’t feel quite sure where she was in the junior hierarchy that came into the tests. However, knowing that her training was going well and feeling strong, she was able to use the mental scales in her favor in a stressful situation.

“It was definitely a lot of pressure. This whole training season was a preparation for this weekend. I was super happy with the way I did this weekend and it is definitely a lot of pressure to know that you are not.” Super strong in every race and there are selected races where you can do better than others, “she said.” Mine is the sprint race, which is definitely more risky to qualify for.

“Anything can happen in the sprint, but everything went perfectly.”

Four years ago, Peiffer spent a winter in Germany to practice and test in the European competition. While she was based in Freiburg in the southwest, this contest is near the Czech border in East Germany, but she will appreciate the chance to return to the country.

“I have a feeling that I will enjoy racing there. It is always a new experience when you go to Europe,” she said. “I’ve done it before, so it won’t be new to me, but it will be fun.”

Peiffer admits that it will be difficult to finish in the top 30 in the sprint with the aim of qualifying for a World Cup start in Canmore or Quebec City.

“If I feel strong and everything goes according to plan, I think I can do it,” she said. “Of course it’s another new experience and race at this level. I’m not sure when I’ll make it back, so I’ll learn from the best when I’m there.”

Peiffer also has international experience as a biathlete after participating in the IBU Junior World Championships in Estonia in 2018.

After a 25th place (9th place in the U20) in the 1.4 km sprint from NorAm, Murdoch took seventh place in the junior 10 km classic and a 14th place (4th place in the U20) in the NorAm 30 Murdoch was not quite sure where it was and was happy to hear national coach Erik Braten call to confirm his place.

“It was obviously intense because it was between a lot of friends and other racers that I have been driving for a long time, but in the end it was pretty great to hear the news,” he said. “It was nice to hear it from someone up in the ski world. It meant a lot.”

Murdoch drove in ideal conditions, with fast snow and mild temperatures, and was largely satisfied with his driving style.

“I had a great qualification and was very excited. I didn’t have the exact sprint I wanted, but when I went into the endurance races, I just felt strengthened and mentally prepared for the last race and knew if I could would do everything, “he said.

Murdoch, who is also participating in the UBC, will continue to work with provincial team coach Chris Manhard and coordinate with Roast, who will lead to the training camp in Austria before the championship. Murdoch ascribed to Manhard and his parents that they had helped him reach the point he had reached. Murdoch will compete in local races such as the Coast Cup to keep his fitness level and at the top of the world.

“I don’t want to rest completely because I would lose the fitness that I gained last weekend. I want to continue to exist and grow in Germany,” he said.

The racing calendar in Germany is not entirely set, although Murdoch will complete the 30 km mass start. Ultimately, he hopes to finish in the top 30 to have a World Cup start in Canmore, Alta. March.

“Driving the World Championship in Canmore would be incredible,” he said.

Davies was 32nd in the sprint (seventh in the U20), sixth in the classic and 18th (fifth in the U20) in the mass start.

