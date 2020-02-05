advertisement

Whistler RCMP owes the collaboration between four neighboring police departments and the keen eyes of the public to the fact that last week they found a car in West Vancouver that was full of fleeing suspects.

At 1:20 p.m. On Tuesday, January 28, Whistler police noticed a car in the marketplace whose license plates were not registered for the vehicle. After the officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled the scene and headed south on Highway 99, the police said. Instead of tracking the vehicle, Whistler police informed the Squamish RCMP that it was on its way. Squamish police tracked the vehicle down as it entered the city before “the vehicle fled south dangerously,” the police said. At that point, Mounties notified the West Vancouver police. The Air 1 police helicopter was also commissioned to follow the suspicious vehicle that led them to the Park Royal Shopping Center in West Vancouver.

As a result, four men in their twenties were safely detained, the police said. The suspects all come from the lower mainland and are known to the police. The police said one of the men who was being sought for national enforcement due to an Ontario case.

“The Whistler RCMP thanks its police partners, Squamish RCMP, Sea to Sky Transportation Services, AIR 1, West Vancouver Police and the public for their support to bring this event to a safe and successful conclusion.” Whistler RCMP statement completed.

