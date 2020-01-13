advertisement

A new era begins in the Whistler Racquet Club.

On January 2, Whistler Sports Academy founder Jamie Grant took over the lease for the building and has big plans to restore the site after years of neglect.

After the Wild Wood Cafe moved out in 2015, Grant offered to use the space regularly, though his requests fell on deaf ears until Beedie bought the property from the Holborn Group in 2017.

“We’re going to bring that social hub feeling back to this place so it’s fun to hang out even when you’re not playing tennis,” he said.

Grant recently had a success launching The Hangar, a Function Junction venue that offers everything from parties to heavy hitting horror parties to intramural-style sports nights.

He wants to help diversify the site’s offerings, and plans to open a small café in the coming weeks to open a restaurant and bar later this year.

Once the food service begins and May is scheduled for a grand reopening, the club will welcome live music evenings and events such as wine tastings, dance performances, and yoga and Pilates classes, depending on approval and license approval.

A partnership with Grant exists with the former CFL All-Star Shea Emry, who now heads Axewood Events Co., which offers, among other things, throwing ax.

“He’s building snowball fights and hot chocolate fire pits,” Grant said, noting that an outdoor adventure zone on the outdoor squares will open later this month. “Children will love that. It’ll be great for corporate groups, great for parties. We’re bringing a whole new element to the club, more than just tennis and pickleball.”

Regarding the tennis program, Grant said that the center operates as usual and offers clinics, classes, and leagues. He hopes to add more tournaments and round robin games to the event list as part of the overall goal of expanding the club’s social offering.

As for the construction site itself, Grant said repairs were made to the tennis bladder to prevent leaks, while the old carpet in the lobby and restaurant area was removed and replaced with hardwood floors. Ultimately, Grant strives to create a chalet vibe because he plans to bring antique Vancouver tables and chairs and make repairs to the fireplace.

In the meantime, several outdoor courts are scheduled for renewal in spring, which the Whistler Tennis Association previously declared long overdue.

Houtan Rafii, Executive Vice President of Beedie, said the company was familiar with Grant after leasing part of its country to the Whistler Sports Academy for summer camps.

“You were a really good operator. Your business is booming,” said Rafii. “I know that they have tennis club running experience and they have some great ideas to expand the tennis club offer both on the tennis side and outside of tennis.

“After working successfully with them in the past and seeing how professional, proactive and organized they were, we thought this would be a good addition to the tennis club.”

Grant was a longtime tennis professional in Whistler before founding the Whistler Sports Academy and their kids combo camps about a decade ago. With the Academy, Grant maintained the connection to the tennis club as one of its camp venues.

Grant praised the Whistler Tennis Association and Whistler Racquet Club Manager and Tennis Director Kirk Paterson for their work in challenging times.

“They worked really hard to keep this facility running and to keep tennis alive, but it wasn’t really a social center and it wasn’t a rallying point,” he said. “[There wasn’t] this aspect of eating and drinking, this family programming.”

The center will host an open house this Friday, January 17th, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Until 6:00 p.m., family-friendly activities such as mini tennis, snow sculptures and snowball competitions take center stage, while the evening is more of a cocktail party and blender for the rest of the evening. Grant said there would be literature on his vision for the place that attendees could pick up at the event.

