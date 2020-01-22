advertisement

Caitlin Nash didn’t want to settle for falling off the podium again.

After fourth place in the women’s singles competition, the Whistler Luger – paired with Natalie Corless – again took fourth place after the first run of the women’s double race at the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland. The two 16-year-olds have strengthened themselves, put in the second best run of all second attempts and won a silver medal at the race on January 18 in St. Moritz.

“After fourth place in singles, I really didn’t want another fourth place in doubles,” said Nash. “I definitely had the motivation to get a medal in doubles. We are very happy with the result in doubles and very satisfied that we were able to get a medal.”

advertisement

In the end, Nash and Corless finished German duo Jessica Degenhardt and Vanessa Schneider 1.266 seconds back, holding back Latvians Viktorja Ziedina and Selina Elizabete Zvilna for silver. Nash owed the attitude that she and Corless had started the second run for their success.

“If you just get off the podium like this, you have to turn your focus away from the results and make sure you dive as well as possible,” she said. “We knew we could have a faster time if we could do a good run and we had a better time in run two.”

The couple gave up their comeback a little later, finishing fourth for much of the second run before speeding up between the third interval and the finish line to make the jump to the medals.

“It was really crazy to be honest,” said Corless, adding that the second run was one of the best runs of the week. “We knew we had our best runs and just waited to be in a medal position and that was it. It was a great feeling to be down there and realize that we could do it. ” a medal. “

The duo almost came home with a second medal in the team relay on January 20, but narrowly missed the podium again in fourth place. The competition begins with a women’s individual race, ends with a men’s individual race and ends with a double sled. Nine of the 13 teams had a double team for men, but Nash and Corless’s mixed squad – with Canadian Kailey Allan and Italian Alex Gufler – was the top finisher with a double anchor for women.

“Everyone on our team had really good runs. Caitlin and I really felt like we were increasing our weight against all of the men’s doubles,” said Corless. “Even though we were just about to reach the podium, we really did our best.”

Nash added: “We were all very happy with our results and I think it was special that we had the best sled for women in the finish line.”

It was not the first time that Nash and Corless started the relay after starting at the FIL Junior World Championships last year. Nevertheless, it is a different feeling than that of normal competitors.

“You really have to be on the ball to get this really quick reaction start. Then the pressure of an entire team puts you under pressure,” said Corless.

Both competitors enjoyed the route in St. Moritz and were previously successful there. Corless won a Youth A World Cup race there last season, while Nash won the doubles with her fourth place in the singles.

“It’s honestly one of the smoothest tracks. It’s unique because it’s a natural track with no artificial cooling,” said Corless.

Off the track, Corless and Nash took part in an opening ceremony in St. Moritz that did not take place in the capital, Lausanne. However, they participated in a live stream of the main event.

St. Moritz was not only the venue for all kinds of slide sports, but also welcomed speed skating, which is why Nash and Corless contested some off-track competitions.

Given that the luge tour is conducted separately, it was a pleasure for both of them to get to know their skeleton and monobob cousins ​​a little better.

“We met children from all over the world who are our age and who participate in sports like ours. Not many people have experienced this in their lives,” said Nash. “I think we’re really happy that we can be here.”

The duo will stay in Germany for the next month and train in Oberhof and Königssee before returning to the Junior World Championships in Oberhof in February, where they will once again compete in the open doubles. The couple was the first double women’s team to take part in the World Cup campaign with the men here in Whistler in December.

Other athletes associated with Whistler were involved in the Youth Olympics.

Freestyle Whistler graduate Steven Kahnert finished eighth on January 21 in the halfpipe and recovered from 26th in slopestyle on January 20.

Snowboarder Juliette Pelchat took 19th place in slopestyle on January 18.

Skicross skier Jack Morrow finished 13th in the men’s division on January 19, before securing 11th place on January 21st for a team of Canadian and Argentinian athletes at a team ski and snowboard cross event.

Most recently, freestyle skier Skye Clarke qualified, but did not start in slopestyle and big air due to illness.

advertisement