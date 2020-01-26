advertisement

With daily headlines and millions of people marching on the streets, 2019 was something of a banner year for awareness of climate change.

And on September 27th in Whistler, the student at the Whistler Secondary School (WSS), Jade Quinn-McDonald, was right in the middle.

“It definitely changed life … to see the feedback from the community and the mayor was really amazing,” said Quinn-MacDonald, who serves as president of the WSS Environment Club and spoke rally on September 27th after the strike.

Mayor Jack Crompton pointed to climate change as a factor that caused WSS students to get free bus passes this year, Quinn-McDonald said.

“It was great to hear because it was a direct consequence of our actions,” she said.

“It was really amazing, and I think next year someone else will be inspired by my actions and actions by former leaders in school just to keep the strikes going and to tackle climate change. “

The WSS Environment Club and its 12 members have taken a number of initiatives over the past year, including waste management and education, school-wide challenges, and a workshop with the Whistler Local Area Association for the Environment that addresses specific questions to the Mayor turned and the climate strike mentioned.

The club meets for lunch every Thursday and usually has a few initiatives underway, Quinn-McDonald said.

“We usually have a global initiative, a local initiative, and an initiative within the school,” she said.

The club recently raised $ 1,600 worldwide for hurricane relief in the Bahamas, according to Quinn-McDonald. Fundraising for those affected by the bushfires in Australia is likely to be the club’s next global project.

Though 17-year-old Quinn-McDonald completes a semester early from the WSS and travels to Vancouver Island to complete an outdoor training program, she is confident that the club will find a new tour.

“We actually have three really motivated graduates who are somehow trying to take on the role of President, which I’m really looking forward to,” she said, adding that anyone who wants to join the club can get involved.

“Nowadays, we have a fairly constant group of children who show up every week and take the trouble to invest extra time, whether recycling or collecting donations. We could use more and more members.”

Quinn-McDonald thanked their teachers at WSS for their support, especially the club’s sponsor, Emma Stapleton.

While combating climate change as a whole can be a daunting problem, Quinn-McDonald says it’s about bringing it back to a personal level and things that you can change in your own life.

“I would simply say it is our future. It is in our hands. Whether you believe in climate change or not, our actions have all consequences and I think it is really important to bring it to a personal level” she said.

“I think it is really important to have a leader who really takes it to a level that is accessible to everyone.”

Crompton was asked about his conversation with Quinn-McDonald and thanked her and the club for his advocacy.

“Our community then took action. We are thrilled that high school students are getting free transits and hope that people can take climate action in their everyday lives,” said the mayor.

“Our local government is committed to taking action and providing tools to our community to take action. This is an example of how our community is taking action, and I think it is a good example that we can follow . “

