The Whistler Pride and Ski Festival will add some color to the bleak month of January.

On the occasion of its 29th anniversary at the resort, the festival takes place from January 26th to February 2nd with skiing and snowboarding, partying, dancing, comedy and après all week long.

Pique met with the busy director of the festival, Sunil Sinha, to discuss what’s coming this year.

Pique: Maybe what’s new this year?

Sunil Sinha: Our parade route has been changed. We are now taking it straight to the conference center. We have Lady Bunny as the Marshal of the Parade. We make a proclamation at the T-dance [after the parade]. It is free for the public in the first hour, so everyone can come to the conference center from the parade.

We have new talents. For the first time we’re bringing a headliner from the UK, [DJ / producer] Tom Stephan. We also have Nina Flowers, an androgynous DJ … and we have drag bingo on Friday night, which is new. It is from the Rainbow Foundation of Hope.

Pique: You are cutting the coverage fee at several events this year. Why did you choose it?

SS: We eliminated a fee for the door and cloakroom check in the afternoon. Conceptually, it’s about keeping the community together … We introduced partners who sponsored the Après, so that we can remove the covers. We were able to get the door fee back.

Pique: When you took over the management of the festival, you asked yourself whether you should continue it, given the workload. What ultimately persuaded you to continue?

SS: Somebody emailed me what it is so I can volunteer. He noticed that our website wasn’t up to date as quickly [as it usually is]. He was retired – he had just sold his business. When I met him, he said, “I’ve been coming to the festival for four or five years now.” He is 53 or 54 and he has never skied before. When he came to the festival and saw that we had the free ski and snowboard guiding program, he joined one of the green groups and found people his age who had never skied in the LGBT community before.

The fear of why he never went brought him into a community he never knew existed.

[It is] the influence that the festival has on people’s lives. It is not a big city event. It’s a festival in the city … We have activities that you don’t have in the city. And in 2017 and 2018 we were voted number 1 in the gay winter destination by the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association. That was great.

Pique: If this is your first time visiting a Whistler Pride, which events would you recommend that prioritize this year?

SS: I want to encourage the locals to come to the parade as it is a Whistler Pride parade. Every city in which a parade takes place knows that the locals are the energy, the locals the spirit. I always think it’s a proud moment for Whistler. It is the largest gay ski festival in the world. It was the longest gay ski week festival in the world. There is a lot for Whistler and the resident to be proud of.

We have a lot of local Whistler talents … It’s great again that the locals support some of the local talents. Snowball is also like an EDM party. The comedy night appeals to people. I would really emphasize the parade and pride of the T dance; It is a Whistler signature event. The mayor makes his proclamation at this event. It’s an event where the locals can feel so comfortable with what the resort community is doing.

On Saturday evening we have Lady Bunny in the CABN [in the Aava Hotel], who is doing a cabaret show. Our comedy night is usually very popular with locals.

Pique: Where do people come from this year?

SS: No. 1 is Canada. No. 2 is the United States. Then we go to the UK, Australia. We see that our average [age] is also falling. We brought a youth weekend pass for $ 99 for 25 and less.

Pique: What are you most looking forward to?

SS: Snowball sure. It is my creative. Every year we changed the appearance of this event. It has never been repeated in terms of furnishings and design. When people go in, it’s never the same as last year. It’s fun for me because of the creative concept.

The Whistler Pride and Ski Festival takes place from Sunday, January 26th to Sunday, February 2nd. Visit whistlerpride.com/ for more information or tickets.

