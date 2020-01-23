advertisement

The resort community of Whistler (RMOW) is currently investigating ways to combat the caustic water. Some potential cost implications can already be seen.

The total cost of capital for pH adjustment in Whistler’s complex water system is currently estimated at $ 5.7 million, excluding any land acquisitions to perform the work.

The staff also estimates that two additional full-time employees are required to operate the systems, as well as chemicals worth $ 200,000 a year, which will add another $ 2 million to the current operating budget.

“It is important to note that if we choose to chemically condition the water, we will continue to ask people to flush their taps (on the recommendation of Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH)),” said Mayor Jack Crompton after the council meeting on March 21 January. A fact that makes the forthcoming Council decision a challenge.

In addition, pH is just one of 15 factors that affect the corrosiveness of water, and about 43 percent of Whistler’s water comes from 21 Mile Creek, which is pH neutral.

How does the mayor stand at the possible price?

“We take the health and safety of our community incredibly seriously,” he said.

“I appreciate the depth of the presentation and we will continue to contact VCH for instructions on how to ensure security.”

The report to the council on January 21 was one month after an investigation report by Star Vancouver, Global News, and the University of British Columbia found that some Whistler houses had lead in their drinking water (see Pique, December 19: “City administration wants to dispel fears about lead-in-water investigations”).

The lead was probably a result of corrosive water interacting with privately owned plumbing.

A recent consultant report looked at options for pH adjustment in Whistler’s two water systems.

Whistler’s water is complex because it comes from both surface and groundwater sources – divided into two systems: Community and Emerald.

The surface water comes from 21 Mile Creek – which is not used when the stream water is cloudy (usually after rains and snowmelt) – while the groundwater comes from 14 active wells (used when 21 Mile Creek is offline or when needed) Bach can deliver the permissible value).

Before distribution, water is treated at eight points.

According to the report by Gillian Woodward, the head of the supply group, to the Council, all proposed upgrades to groundwater treatment to combat corrosion would have to be carried out at seven different locations in the Community system and one in the Emerald system.

To keep the approach simple, only three different types of conceptual system designs are currently proposed.

The proposed concept designs were based on a recommended chemical addition of 50% sodium hydroxide solution (also known as lye or caustic soda), with the exception of the Emerald plant, which was based on the original plant design for 8% sodium carbonate solution (soda ash).

However, these are not the final chemical selections for treatment, Woodward said.

“There are a number of chemicals that can be used to raise pH,” she said.

There are also other concerns – safety of workers using the chemicals, potential effects on the existing treatment process and potential effects on the environment.

It is also difficult to understand how widespread the problem is in Whistler. Although a 1989 BC Plumbing Code change restricted the use of lead in piping, Woodward said it was in practice until 2014.

Considering the total or partial renovations and renovations across the community: “Where would you sample to know exactly what percentage is a problem?” She said.

“That is why we will continue to think about it because we have to be careful about it. This is a huge investment in infrastructure that may affect only a small part of the population.” The taps still have to be rinsed anyway, which is currently also effective. “

Whistler’s water consistently meets the requirements of its operating permits, and RMOW employees take water from 24 locations in the distribution system every two weeks.

Anyone concerned about the quality of their water is encouraged to have it tested (a list of laboratories in the lower mainland can be found at www.whistler.ca/drinkingwater).

For the time being, the recommendation from VCH and RMOW remains the same: Flush your taps until the water is cold before you drink it.

It was the last presentation for Woodward who left her role at RMOW after four years and returned to New Zealand.

