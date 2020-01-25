advertisement

The Whistler Resort Community (RMOW) is preparing for collective bargaining with both parties as contracts expire on December 31, 2019, for both Whistler Fire Service employees and city government employees (unionized and non-unionized).

The RMOW budgeted $ 72,000 for the negotiations in 2020.

A total of 325 full-time employees are looking for new contracts: 23 firefighters, 56 unionized community workers (represented by CUPE) and 246 “manual workers”.

The community has outlined a plan for collective agreements in its handbook, said director Mike Furey.

“The main thing is that we’re looking at the lower mainland,” said Furey, adding that the comparative communities include North Vancouver, West Vancouver, New Westminster, and Coquitlam.

“So we wait and see what happens in these communities in terms of wages, and as they progress, a pattern usually develops not only in terms of those communities, but actually in the lower mainland and throughout BC, and this Pattern is generally followed by most communities. “

To this end, there has not been much progress in the labor negotiations in these communities at this point, said Furey.

“I think some communities are involved in the lower mainland, but I don’t understand that they are currently at an advanced stage,” said Furey. “So we will wait for that to unfold in 2020.”

The $ 72,000 will be used for a negotiating partner.

Both CUPE and manual employees have four-year contracts that include a 1.5 percent wage increase in 2016 and 2017 and a two percent increase in 2018 and 2019.

The last contract with the Whistler Professional Firefighters Association, signed in 2015, was for the years 2012 to 2019 and included annual wage increases of 2.5 percent.

The delayed agreement meant that RMOW had to include the reimbursement in the new contract.

“If I remember correctly, we looked internally for our savings to tackle the retro component, and then the annual increase was put in our forward-looking budget,” said Furey.

With wage costs having the greatest impact on municipal spending – and Whistler’s firefighters a large part of it (21 firefighters made more than $ 75,000 in 2018 according to the 2018 Financial Information Statement) – how does RMOW manage these costs?

“This is something we are always guided by. We are essentially a service delivery organization, and service delivery requires a lot of staff,” said Furey.

“Particularly with regard to the firefighters and their union, they are contractually and nationally linked to the International Association of Firefighters, so they bring that perspective to the table. At the same time, I’ve always found them to be reasonable and reasonable.” (that they) have the best interest of the community when they bring ideas to the table. “

The local fire union generally has three members who meet with RMOW representatives to email them to discuss what they would like to improve in a new contract with a view to reaching agreement between the two parties.

“Obviously, an agreed settlement is preferred to a third party arbitration, binding decision. We expect a fair and reasonable settlement to be in line with the trend of our regional counterparts,” said MacConnachie, adding that the division will use Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, North Vancouver and Richmond as comparative figures.

“Over the years we have tried to raise our wages according to the cost of living. This has been a struggle for many employees before Christ for what seems to me to be the basic standard.”

With the last eight-year contract, MacConnachie said he hoped for a similar term in the next contract.

“One aspect that we want to improve with our new (contract) agreement is some form of funding for PTSD,” he said.

“This is a major concern for all first responders and at the moment our latest resilience program has lost funding. The impact on our members is significant.”

