The legendary Nimby Fifty is no longer, but the Whistler Offroad Cycling Association (WORCA) is stepping in to fill the void.

WORCA director of special events Quinn Lanzon, who has been the group’s public relations manager for the past two years, entered the new role in hopes of creating a Nimby-style event with Whistler flair. Back Forty’s premiere is scheduled for June 6th.

“(The Nimby) has been my favorite mountain bike event since I first did it. I took part this year because I knew it was the last one. I really thought about taking it to Whistler could, “he said.

Lanzon said the route is nearing completion, but is not yet ready for the final unveiling. However, the route begins and ends in the Upper Village and at least partially runs on the Whistler Blackcomb property.

“The course will be approximately 40 kilometers long and is currently 1,700 meters above sea level. It will be very similar in length and height difference to the Nimby course, but it will drive completely differently because it is Whistler,” he said.

WORCA Vice President Omer Dagen expects the Back Forty to offer similar challenges to the Nimby.

“The road network we have in Whistler helps to repeat or continue the legacy of this type of challenge,” he said. “The route will challenge good cyclists. It will certainly not be an event in which someone with a high level of fitness and minimal skills in handling the bicycle will stand out, similar to the Nimby.”

“You had to have both. You had to be pretty fit and a pretty competent mountain biker and bike handler to really shine.”

Lanzon sees the event as an opportunity for WORCA to engage with cyclists from more distant areas. The Nimby regularly attracted some of Canada’s best racing drivers, and Lanzon hopes to bring some of these competitors to Whistler.

“Our mandate is community-based, and most of the events that have taken place in the past have been Toonies and the Dirty 30 and the Westside Wheel-Up, community-oriented things that would not have a wide range outside of Whistler.” “He said.” I want to host a world-class Nimby-inspired mountain bike event in Whistler in a way that helps raise funds for the club. “

To publicize some of the big names that attracted the Nimby, Lanzon, local Enduro World Series star, Jesse Melamed, was one of the first to comment on WORCA’s Instagram post and plans to take part if his Schedule allows it. Lanzon added that the organizers would proactively invite the sea to the bigger names of Sky to participate.

While Nimby Fifty organizers Dean Linnell, Russ Wood and Terry Evans are not involved in the planning, Lanzon consulted them when he planned the event.

“They looked at it together, gave some really helpful insights, and also some of the most important things about the Nimby that they thought worked really well,” he said. “It’s really just about capturing the best aspects of this event and ensuring that we continue to bring them to life.

“By allowing us to use the Nimby name and saying that we support them, we are sticking to this level of the event.”

WORCA director for stakeholder engagement Rob McSkimming, longtime vice president for development at Whistler Blackcomb, is thrilled that the Nimby legacy lives on.

“These guys did a great job and delivered a really good grade, so we talked about what we can do to replace the spirit of this event,” he said.

In addition to the course, the field size should also be determined, but Lanzon said the current estimate is around 350. With the money raised to support and maintain WORCA trails, the group hopes to cause a sensation in their coffers.

“Anything and everything will be valuable to improve the road network and hopefully expand it a little,” said Dagen.

Lanzon noted that the race takes place on the same day as the Whistler Half Marathon, but later in the day to avoid conflict.

“There are already people who say, ‘We should do both,'” he said. “The timing will be that it is possible.”

Registration will open in early February.

More information is available at www.worca.com.

