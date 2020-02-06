advertisement

A new building to house Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) staff is under construction after the local council, at its February 4 meeting, arranged the first two readings in a similar order.

The four-unit building (two three-bedroom and two two-bedroom units) to be built next to the existing WMSC clubhouse at Rob Boyd Way 2028 will also include a shared storage room, laundry, and parking.

It is primarily intended for the staff of the seasonal ski club, but can also accommodate other employees if necessary.

Resort Municipality of Whistler staff suggest a maximum rental of $ 1,200 per bedroom.

The rededication would effectively remove the property from the existing commercial area where it shares with other Creekside Village properties and replace it with a new location-specific zone (Leisure Recreation Eleven).

Changes introduced by City Councilor Duane Jackson and supported by City Council employees to slightly increase the gross floor area (to the equivalent of 0.25 floor area ratio) and to vary the setback to include covered walkways.

Jackson’s concern when considering the designs was that there wasn’t much more space to store them, and the project’s upcoming appearance on the urban advisory design panel could slow its progress.

“When it comes to the design panel and the design panel says:” Gosh, I think it needs a little more balance and more living space for people and more dining and kitchen space or storage space “, and the plaintiff thinks” Okay that we cannot reach, we have to go back to get more space. We’ll look at that again, “said Jackson.

“So I’m not saying that they have to do it – they’re able to allocate whatever they can afford or to phase it – I’m just saying we should give it a little more runway.”

A public hearing will follow.

The project is one of seven rededication proposals submitted by private property developers on the initiative of the Mayor’s Task Force on Housing.

In the meantime, a partial application was received on February 4 before the city council to try to provide infill housing on Emerald Drive.

The application suggests a lot at 9391 Emerald Dr. to divide into two lots and create a new employee homeless.

It is planned to build a new, single-family house on the new property, which also offers the possibility of an additional residential unit.

“This proposal provides for a private owner to place employees in an existing neighborhood without sacrificing the character of Emerald to increase the number of employee housing for our community free of charge,” planner Stephanie Johnson said in a presentation to the city council.

Before a building permit was issued, which brought the application back to the municipal administration, a housing contract was required in which the occupancy and price restrictions were set.

The Housing Contract Ordinance, which received the first three readings at the meeting, sets the initial maximum rent at $ 2.90 per square foot (or $ 1,000 per bedroom for a shared apartment) and limits occupancy to employees approved by the Whistler Housing Authority are.

The statute “also provides for various development scenarios,” said Johnson, and deals with both owner-occupied employee units and rental occupancy.

Should the statutes be passed, the housing contract would be entered into property through a contract (a separate contract that limits the building shells to the front of the property and preserving the tree protection zones would also be added).

“Registering the property agreement would allow any prospective buyer to fully disclose employee occupancy requirements, rental prices, and retail price appreciation restrictions,” said Johnson.

The Council last discussed on 26 February 2019 the proposal to approve an application for a development permit for the project, provided one of the lots for the accommodation of workers is kept (see Pique, March 1, 2019: “Whistler Council is philosophically living”).

