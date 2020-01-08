advertisement

Stefanie Fleckenstein works overtime to achieve her FIS World Cup goals.

The 22-year-old Whistler Mountain Ski Club graduate is preparing for a second season with the Colorado University ski team and is on her way to NorAm Cup events to collect enough points for the World Cup tour.

In the last races on Burke Mountain in Vermont, Fleckenstein started with a sixth place in the giant slalom on January 2nd and followed with a tenth place in the giant slalom on January 3rd.

After Fleckenstein didn’t finish the slalom on January 4th, he tried to regain her mojo. On January 6, he competed in the Winter Park in the Colorado Ski Cup slalom at FIS level and finally took the win.

“I literally flew to Denver last night, drove up here at 5am this morning, and now I’m going to pass out,” she said with a giggle, shortly after she finished the race. “I thought I would give it a try and get some confidence back, which was really nice.”

Fleckenstein also won the giant slalom the next day.

The return flight to the west benefited Fleckenstein as the conditions during the NorAms were challenging.

“It was like an ice rink every day in the east. It was basically ice. I come here [in Colorado] and it had snowed a bit so it was super soft,” she said. “It was difficult for me to find out in the first run, but it went much better in the second run.”

The transition back to western skiing was beneficial for Fleckenstein, as she’ll start her second season at Colorado University Buffaloes later this month. In her first year, Fleckenstein scored eight top 10 finishes in 14 starts, including two shows in sixth place.

“It’s definitely a different experience than before, but it’s a team dynamic that I’ve never experienced before. You don’t just run for yourself, you run for all of you.” Team because you get all the points, “she said.” It’s a new and exciting thing for me. “

Fleckenstein added that the college coaching style is different from what she experienced here.

“I have been told exactly what to do and how to do it and when to do it for four years. When I got to school, there was some kind of freedom. You can decide what to do and when to do it will do it, “she said. “It was fine for me. It worked pretty well, but I miss more of this hands-on training just because I’m used to it.”

Fleckenstein’s full-time options with the national team were basically World Cup or bankruptcy as there was no development team within Alpine Canada. After qualifying for World Cup runs through the NorAm Cup in 2017 and 2018, Fleckenstein was unable to make the jump permanently. She is racing this season with the goal of coming back, although the NCAA circuit is more geared to technical events than speed.

“I do a lot more GS and slalom at school and it really helped,” she said. “I’m currently in the top 15 overall and slalom, but I’m more focused on speed and trying to get a downhill and super G-spot.”

In December, Fleckenstein took second and fourth place on the NorAm Cup downhill in Lake Louise without having previously trained in the previous discipline.

“Hopefully I can bring that confidence to the final in Panorama,” said Fleckenstein, adding that before the championships in late March she won’t have a chance to go downhill much. “It will be the biggest fight for me if I move from a full slalom and GS program and then just switch to the NorAms.”

Fleckenstein, who does not have a NorAm Cup or other development team under the Alpine Canada banner, is responsible for much of their own organization, although the national organization can sometimes offer support.

“They helped me get equipment and manage myself when I’m alone,” she said. “In the end, I go to NorAms most of the time. It’s hard to be alone all the time and there is so much that athletes don’t do, especially because their coaches organize it.

“I had to book flights, find accommodation, find out how to get to every race, and that’s an additional pressure on the effort to go to school.”

Fleckenstein is currently studying communication, although she has not yet selected a specialty. While student athletes generally view their academic achievements as preparation for their post-competition careers, Fleckenstein sees them as an integral part of their current activities.

“That means I had to talk to different sponsors before going to school to find out how I could benefit in a beneficial way,” she said. “I think it will ultimately help me in the future.

“It is really important to learn how to talk to such people and how to get shot down and know that it is not personal, it is just that you can find the right fit with a sponsor or someone who will support you . “

Fleckenstein’s schedule is full, but she is proud that everything works so far.

“Trying to run the school while driving speed and tech, college, and NorAm tracks is really difficult because I go to school about half the time,” she said. “My grades haven’t dropped yet, so that’s a bonus.”

In Burke Mountain, Fleckenstein’s sister Katie took 41st place in the GS from January 3rd and jumped to 29th in the slalom from January 4th. WMSC colleague Ella Renzoni also finished 23rd in the race on January 2nd and slipped only one place down to 24th in the competition the next day.

On January 5, there was also a giant slalom for men, in which WMSC graduates stood out. Brodie Seger was in third place on the podium, brother Riley was sixth and Asher Jordan was seventh. Cameron Alexander finished 23rd, James Crawford 25th.

The men then moved to the Stowe Mountain Resort. In the giant slalom on January 6, Brodie Seger took 12th place, while Riley Seger took 15th place and Cameron Alexander took 32nd place.

Brodie Seger then won the giant slalom on January 7, while Crawford finished third and Riley Seger just fourth fell off the podium. Question: Jordan finished 21st, Alexander 31st and Nathan Romanin 57th.

The full results are available online at www.fis-ski.com.

