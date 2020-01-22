advertisement

Do you know when you have a bad day or a bad moment or maybe many things go wrong at the same time?

I like to get out of negativity and walk into positivity, and I do so by going outside, going to nature and appreciating this wonderful resort that I live in. But in reality it’s so much more – it’s the local people who come together when you need help.

Friends, words cannot express how humble I feel for all the support you have given me. I only cry when I write because I am overwhelmed by the generosity and love of this city.

My name is Linda Epp. The past year has been a bit of a challenge for me because I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, had to undergo emergency surgery for retinal detachment, and then I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

All of them are treatable.

My eye and breast surgery was successful. The good news is that I don’t need chemotherapy, just radiation. I hope that I can have brain surgery before radiation. The duration of my overcoming and healing is still to be determined. I see the whole chain of events mentally positive. As i want to say “I can do this!”

First of all I would like to thank one of the dearest friends that one can wish for, the beautiful Angie Nolan. Thank you for setting up the GoFundMe site, which has helped me survive in the past few months.

Thank you to everyone who donated. You have no idea what it means to me and how you helped me heal during this time (gofundme.com/f/help-linda-fight-breast-cancer-and-brain-surgery).

Angie, you were my rock for so long and lifted me up when I felt depressed. I love you my friend. Thank you very much.

I would also like to thank The Beacon Pub & Eatery for organizing a fundraiser for me that took place on December 19, 2019. You are all incredible! The effort you put into organizing the event for me is incredible.

Cass Novak, I love you, my friend. Thank you for coming up with a fundraiser for me in my favorite place. Many thanks to the management team who were all involved in organizing the event. Danny Stewart, Jan Madsen, Gordon Auld and all the staff, they all make my day when I see your smiling faces.

Thank you very much, Lisa Geddes, for asking my talented musician friends to participate in the fundraiser. it was Epos! Many thanks to Stephen Vogler, Raj Das, Sean Rose and Robin Ferrier.

I am overwhelmed by the number of local companies that brought in their products and issued gift certificates for the silent auction. This community is so special to me and I am so happy to live here as I go through this healing journey.

Many thanks to all contributors for my fundraiser. I have no words … except for your generosity. Again I’m really humble. All of these great donations are listed on my GoFundMe page as thanks and appreciation.

Wow, what a fun evening and what great prices!

Greetings to Matt Hall from Whislife. We have been working together since I created a logo called EPPic that is printed on hoodies, hoods, etc. The partial proceeds go to the family fight against cancer in the sea up to the sky.

Whistler, I am so blessed to live here as I go through this journey in my life. Although I don’t have a family here, my friends and the community have proven to be my family – feel the love back. Thank you very much.

Linda Epp, a.k.a. EPPic Linda // Whistler

