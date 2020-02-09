advertisement

17 girls from the Whistler Winterhawks Female Atom C1 team squeezed their sticks harder than usual, and on Saturday morning they finished their warm-up on the ice. They ran to the bank and looked up at their trainer who had just arrived.

The team, consisting of girls aged nine to eleven, had counted down the days to that moment. Now a nervous smile spread under the helmets and all eyes were fixed on one person. After all, you are not trained by the best hockey player in the world every day.

From the bench, Hayley Wickenheiser smiled back and leaned forward – a secret communion between hockey players about their shared love of the game.

advertisement

11-year-old Annie Akehurst, wearing Wickenheiser’s No. 22 on her back, remembers everything. In fact, she will probably never forget it – the excitement of seeing Wickenheiser on her bench, the nerve to play for her in the upcoming game.

“She said,” Try your best, run fast and try to score one goal at a time, “said Akehurst.

The buzzer sounded; The puck fell off. With a defeat and a win in hand, the second day of the WickFest – the Hayley Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival from January 31 to February 2 in Surrey – was firm for the Whistler Winterhawks, the first all-girl hockey team in Whistler Going on in over a decade.

WickFest 2020 Surrey

In his second year in Surrey (and a decade in Calgary) WickFest 2020 gathered 1,500 hockey players for three days of hockey, off-ice activities, on-ice development and the opportunity to get to know Wickenheiser personally.

The Whistler Winterhawks had the added benefit of Wickenheiser coach sitting on their bench after the team raised over $ 1,500 for Jumpstart.

“I am very proud of you for collecting so much money,” said Wickenheiser later about a special meeting with the Whistler girls. “You helped children play hockey.”

The six-time Olympic champion (with four gold medals and one silver medal) was busy with her time all weekend. She paused for thousands of photos and autographs, told stories about the game and maybe most of all how she was. She grew up in the small town of Saskatchewan in the early 80s and ran with the neighborhood kids on her ice rink in the back yard.

“I thought I was the only girl in the world who played hockey,” she said. “Unlike you girls, in which girl teams have to play, I didn’t have that.”

Instead, she dressed in washrooms for years, separated from her team. For years gone through arenas full of judgment, full of critics; When she was 15 years old and playing AAA bantam hockey, she was injured from the crucial moment because she was a girl. Make no mistake, it has been an often lonely journey along this path.

Nevertheless, these needs never overshadowed their absolute love of the game.

Fight on the ice

Back on the ice and at three in the first period, Wickenheiser gathered the Whistler Winterhawks and encouraged them to use their bodies, play smarter, hold on to the puck longer, and be harder.

“I played a lot of games like this girl,” she said to them, and stopped playing: win a battle. Win a shift. Win a period.

The losses are as important as the victories, she said later that weekend. Throughout her hockey career, which spanned more than two decades and in which she scored the most points for Canada with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games, Wickenheiser stated that she probably lost as many as she won. There were catastrophic hockey seasons, like the preliminaries to their sixth Olympic Games, in which the team lost more than half of their games this season, mostly with one or two goals.

And then there was Nagano, the first year in which women’s ice hockey entered the Olympic stage. Wickenheiser was 19 years old when she stepped on the ice at the 1998 Olympic Games. Expectations of a nation on the team’s shoulders should only bring the gold home for Canada. Canada lost 3: 1 against the USA. The 20-year loss is still fresh.

She remembers thinking: Don’t let me cry (that came later in the bathroom of the locker room). And she also remembers thinking: I never want to feel that way again.

“I hope you lose hard games,” she told the Winterhawks. “It will make you harder and more resilient.”

There were plenty of questions for Wickenheiser: Why did she choose No. 22? Wayne Gretzky was 99 years old, Mark Messier was 11 years old, the Edmonton Oilers of the 80s were the heroes of their childhood. Her best friend was 2. The two-digit number seemed just right.

Any advice to get better? Take care of the NHL, she advised. Watch the best players. Watch how they cross their feet and how they protect the puck. For example, observe how Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid crosses his feet every second step and gives him strength, speed and lead. Then practice what the best do.

And where will she see herself in 10 years?

She hopes that WickFest will expand to other cities. She hopes to continue working in hockey (Wickenheiser is currently deputy director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs). and she hopes to practice emergency medicine (she is now in her senior year of medical school).

“A lot of people say you have to do life in a certain way,” she said. “I could no longer disagree.

“Chase your dream no matter how crazy it sounds.”

The way to the playoffs

The Winterhawks ended the WickFest with one win, one draw and two losses. And unforgettable memories of meeting her hockey hero who lived up to all the hype … and a few more.

WickFest was a crucial moment for Winterhawk’s assistant coach Trevor Burton, who has two girls on the Female Atom C1 team.

“It was amazing how fast they were, how well they controlled the puck and the game,” he said, nodding Whistler’s 16-year-old Jenica to Felius, who volunteered for Whistler’s Atom Female team on ice and for her team as well who have favourited North Shore Avalanche at WickFest.

Perhaps, Burton admitted, he had never really brought the game of women up to the level of men; WickFest changed that and turned this old way of thinking upside down.

“It is there. It has arrived. And it is just the perfect time to deal with everything,” said Burton. “And that’s really exciting.”

WickFest was the last competition for the Winterhawks at the end of their regular season before the playoffs begin next week.

Editor’s Note: Alison’s daughter plays for the Winterhawks girls team, while husband Jeremy is the head coach and contributed to the start of the team that is in its first season.

,

advertisement