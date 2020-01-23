advertisement

Cooper Bathgate could have prepared very well for his Freeride World Tour debut instead of talking about winning the Freeride World Qualifier (FWQ), but hopes that 2021 will change.

The Whistler Freeride Club graduate just missed the first leg this season, but is determined to get there next year.

“Last year I almost went on the world tour, so I really came in this year enthusiastically. I wanted to get it,” he said. “I was in third and last place all season and then, on the last day of the season, I was kicked out. It was great at the last minute.”

advertisement

Bathgate opened the 2020 qualifying season by winning the men’s ski competition at the four-star event in Revelstoke on January 9th.

Bathgate said the competitive atmosphere was different for him because he went from work to friends rather than his usual crew. Some of Bathgate’s friends, including twin brother Jackson, are injured and have been out of action this season.

“We just filmed all week. It was pretty sweet not to be really in a competitive situation,” he said. “We did the comp and it went really well.”

Bathgate explained that in foggy conditions, each of the three judges was assigned a section of the route, rather than having to complete the entire run of one competitor.

“It shortens the venue,” he said. “There are three separate competition runs in one run.

“Every judge only judges his section, so you have to drive from top to bottom. If you take it easy in one section, you’ll be far below.”

Bathgate said that his approach to the competition would not disadvantage him if the competitions were judged differently.

“My line fits very well with the way it was divided, so I have a lot of functions,” he said.

Bathgate will compete until he has secured a place on the Freeride World Tour for 2021 that he can achieve with two more four-star victories as he plans to attend upcoming events at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and in Crested Butte, Colo to participate. He will take part in all five remaining competitions if that’s what it takes.

“If I have to do them all, I will do them all,” he said. “Victory is a huge boost in confidence. I think I can get two more here and then we’ll see how it goes.”

In the meantime, Olivia McNeill was also seen in Revelstoke and finished second in the four-star competitions after winning the two-star event in her first competitions after a knee injury in the summer.

“I really wanted to get off to a good start, not necessarily broadcasting too much, but doing some solid runs that I can be sure of,” she said. “I’m definitely putting them away and I’m excited to have a bit more freedom to broadcast harder.”

All in all, McNeill felt encouraged by Revelstoke’s events regarding her body awareness and gained some confidence knowing that the decline in a conservative run by her standards would be her second against solid competition. Still, when you return from an injury, it can be as important to feel mentally strong as physically. McNeill hopes that she has fully recovered in this sense too.

“I was hoping that I would be able to gain that confidence, and while I think it is possible, we will likely see in Kicking Horse next week if that is really true,” she said. “It was definitely the right call for me.”

McNeill plans to take part in all four-star FWQ competitions this winter, apart from the competition in New Mexico, as it will be in Europe by this time. She wants to run and ski well in her first full season on the racetrack, but if she’s good enough to jump a level, she won’t complain.

“My goal has been to make runs that I’m really happy with every year, and frankly, when I do runs that I do my best, I don’t care how I place them,” she said. “But ideally, both could happen and that would be incredible.”

advertisement