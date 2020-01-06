advertisement

HERE’S A QUICK LOOK at the council meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Maury Young Arts Center.

WHAT EMPLOYER HOUSING HAS TO ASSESS

The Whistler Housing Authority (WHA), Marla Zucht, will present the results of the assessment of employer housing needs for 2019 as well as an update of their business plan and budget for 2020.

The highlights of the demand assessment for residential real estate in 2019 include 16,100 full-time positions in winter 2019 (probably 17,200 in winter 2020), of which around 12,300 or 77 percent live in Whistler in winter 2019.

Only 64 percent of Whistler companies were able to achieve full staffing in the 2019 winter season, while 22 percent of companies are now providing their own staff housing.

The update of the business plan will mean some highlights from 2019, including the completion of two new rental buildings and the further development of a third, new approval criteria for WHA rental properties, the further development of new enforcement and compliance mechanisms and more.

Q3 FINANCIAL REPORT

The Council will hear a presentation by Finance Director Carlee Price on the resort’s financial data for the third quarter of 2019 at the January 7 meeting.

Nine months after the beginning of the financial year, operating income was 92 percent and expenditure was 74 percent of their annual estimated amounts, according to a report to the council.

These figures were 92 and 73 percent in the past financial year.

The investment income for the first nine months of the fiscal year was $ 2,634,394 (unaudited) – 100 percent of the total projected investment income for the fiscal year.

Most of Whistler’s investment income will go to reserves to fund future expenses, but some will be reported to be operational during the year, according to the report.

The complete council package can be found at https://www.whistler.ca/m municipal-gov / council / meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Pick up on Thursday Pique for more from the council.

