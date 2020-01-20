advertisement

HERE’S A QUICK LOOK at the council meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Maury Young Arts Center.

DRINKING WATER TREATMENT UPDATE

The Whistler Council will hear an update on drinking water treatment at the January 21 meeting.

The employee report follows one month after an investigation report by Star Vancouver, Global News and the University of British Columbia, which found that some Whistler houses had lead in their drinking water (see PiqueDecember 19: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/mliamentality-seeks-to-calm-fears-over-lead-in-water-investigation/Content?oid=14805561).

The lead was probably a result of corrosive water interacting with privately owned plumbing.

The report to the city council provides details of the results of an opinion examining options for pH adjustment – one of 15 factors that contribute to the corrosiveness of water – in Whistler’s two water systems.

Whistler’s water is complex because it comes from both surface and groundwater sources (divided into two systems: Community and Emerald).

The surface water comes from 21 Mile Creek – which is not used when the stream water is cloudy (usually after rainfall and snowmelt) – while the groundwater comes from 14 active wells (is used when 21 Mile Creek is offline or when needed Bach can deliver the permissible value).

Before distribution, water is treated at eight points.

According to the staff report, all proposed improvements to groundwater treatment to combat corrosion should be made at seven different locations in the Community system and one in the Emerald system.

To keep the approach simple, only three different types of conceptual system concepts are currently proposed: one in the Emerald System, one in each of the three Alpine Meadows wells and one in the 21 mile pumping station, the community pumping station and at the Function Junction and Cheakamus.

“The reality is that each of the locations listed requires slightly different approaches, and the best long-term approach can be to commission larger infrastructure projects to combine some of the sources,” the employee report said.

The proposed concept designs were based on a recommended chemical addition of 50% sodium hydroxide solution, with the exception of the Emerald plant, which was based on the original design of the plant with 8% sodium carbonate solution.

However, the report states that this is not the final chemical choice for treatment.

“There are a number of chemicals that can be used to increase pH,” the report said.

“RMOW is concerned about the best choice of chemicals, and this decision needs further investigation.”

The cost of capital for the pH adjustment is currently estimated at $ 5.7 million, excluding any property purchases required to complete the work.

The staff also estimates that two additional full-time employees are required to operate the systems, as well as chemicals worth $ 200,000 a year, which will add another $ 2 million to the current operating budget.

Whistler’s water consistently meets the requirements of its operating permits, and RMOW employees take water from 24 locations in the distribution system every two weeks.

The recommendation from Vancouver Coastal Health and RMOW remains unchanged for the time being: Flush your taps until the water is cold before you drink it.

Emerald Land Purchase

Also at the meeting on January 21, the Council will consider an amendment to the statutes of the five-year budget that could, among other things, pave the way for restoration access to emerald.

The amendment proposes to purchase a residential property in Emerald with USD 1.7 million from the general capital reserve.

“This particular package is of strategic value to the community as it restores access to recreational trails for the Emerald Zone from off-road MTB and hiking trails,” said a report to the city council.

The report does not indicate which package is considered.

The problem of access has been a problem for the people of Emerald for years (see Pique, June 20, 2016: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/emerald-residents-pushing-for-solution-to-crown-land-access/Content?oid=2795479).

The budget change also affects two other projects: replacing the air conditioner at the Meadow Park Sports Center and underground supply lines in white gold.

In the former case, the project’s total budget remains at $ 1.2 million. Due to a delay in the project, the funds estimated for 2019 will now be spent in 2020, so a change is necessary.

White Gold Utility Undergrounding is a new project with a proposed $ 3.5 million budget from the general capital reserve.

On September 5, the city council received a letter from Toni Metcalf, a neighborhood economic development coordinator at RMOW, expressing the interest of the residents of the White Gold in initiating a formal petition process for the work.

Metcalf’s letter was accompanied by the signatures of more than 120 white gold residents.

Pursuant to Section 212 of the Community Charter, homeowners can apply to a municipality for a “local service area”, with the cost being reimbursed over a period of years by a surcharge on annual property taxes (see PiqueNovember 22: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/bylaw-removing-temporary-use-permit-for-whistler-artist-studios-adopted/Content?oid=14687142).

The RMOW pays as such for the project (possibly supported by grants from BC Hydro) and reimburses the costs from the white gold residents by increasing their tax bills.

The Council will also consider third reading to rearrange a 240 bed building for Whistler Blackcomb employees at the meeting (see PiqueDecember 7th for more: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/whistler-blackcomb-housing-building-headed-for-third-reading/Content?oid=14745165).

The complete council package can be found at https://www.whistler.ca/municipal-gov/council/meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Pick up on Thursday Pique for more from the council.

