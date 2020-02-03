advertisement

See what awaits you at the Tuesday 5.30pm Council meeting. at the Maury Young Arts Center.

ACCESSIBILITY POLICY

At the meeting on February 4, the council will hear a presentation from employees about the development of a new accessibility policy for the Whistler resort community (RMOW).

The report comes just two weeks after the council received a letter from the Spinal Cord Injury Organization (BC) highlighting the lack of available transportation in the Whistler and Sea to Sky corridors.

Employees suggest creating the new policy using concepts and standards that are reflected in Universal Design, the BC Building Code, the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Program, and the Accessible Canada Act.

An open house day will be held in the summer to collect community feedback on this policy and present it to the Council in autumn 2020.

WMSC REZONING

The council will also consider the first two readings of a rededication for a new staff home at 2028 Rob Boyd Way at the Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) on February 4.

The WMSC proposes a new two-bedroom, two-bedroom, two-bedroom building with shared storage, laundry, and parking.

While the new building is primarily intended for seasonal ski club employees, other employees can also be accommodated if necessary.

RMOW staff suggest a maximum rent of $ 1,200 per bedroom.

The rededication would effectively remove the property from the existing commercial area where it shares with other Creekside Village properties and replace it with a new location-specific zone (Leisure Recreation Eleven).

A public hearing will follow.

EMERALD INFILL HOUSING

A subdivision application to provide infill housing on Emerald Drive will also be received by the Council on February 4.

The application suggests a lot at 9391 Emerald Dr. to divide into two lots and create a new employee homeless.

The Council most recently discussed the proposal on 26 February 2019 to approve an application for approval of a development permit for the project, provided one of the lots is kept for the accommodation of employees (www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/council-gets- philosophical-on-housing / content) oid = 13292361).

On February 4, the Council will consider a housing contract regulation for the new property, which will set occupancy and price restrictions.

You can find the complete council package at https://www.whistler.ca/m municipal-gov / council / meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Pick up on Thursday Pique for more from the council.

