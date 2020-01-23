advertisement

While most people’s social media feeds are full of skiers and boarders crushing pristine Coast Mountain powder, it was definitely a slow start to the Christmas season.

In fact, snowfall in the Whistler and Blackcomb mountains was 60 percent below the 30-year average as of December 31, 2019, according to a Vail Resorts report of the early season on January 17, which is the lowest snowfall in over 40 Years represents three decades.

“Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass results were below expectations due to poor early season conditions that continued during the holiday season,” said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, in a press release.

On site, a lack of powder in the early season affected businesses in several ways.

Allan Crawford, president of the Canadian Wilderness Adventures (CWA) outdoor adventure company, said the late snowfall had an impact on the company’s bottom line – if not possibly as one might expect.

“I think we had our best November and (at) Christmas we just pounded,” said Crawford, who explained that CWA could quickly adapt to what Mother Nature had thrown at it.

Instead of pulling out the sledges as usual in November, CWA decided to keep the summer offers available well into December.

“We left our e-bikes outside,” Crawford said. “Our guides are trained in multidisciplinary leadership, so we did ATV, side-by-side jeep and e-bike tours.”

CWA has likely benefited from the fact that many Whistler stores that rent e-bikes in the summer have switched to winter items, allowing CWA to gain a larger share of the market, Crawford said of a variety of recreational opportunities.

“People come to Whistler for more reasons than just skiing,” he said.

You are here to “climb the mountains”.

Alex Relf, ​​co-owner of Australian Meat Pie Emporium Peaked Pies, said the restaurant’s previous season’s performance was in line with previous years.

“Our product is somewhat of a price that benefits both locals and tourists, so we have a pretty good local following,” said Relf. “I think that really kept us afloat.”

Eric Griffith, President of the Restaurant Association of Whistler and owner of the Alta Bistro, said the restaurants had a challenging start to the ski season compared to recent years.

“(Results) were largely in line with Tourism Whistler’s forecasts and said we would probably go down a bit, and we did,” said Griffith.

Griffith noted that the impact varies greatly depending on the type of restaurant, adding that the constraints resulted in a decline in regional visitor numbers in Whistler in early December.

“If the snow is really good, we have a lot of last minute weekend bookings, but since it wasn’t very good, the weekends were softer,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the hotel rooms in Whistler don’t seem to have fallen victim to the slow start of the season.

Saad Hassan, president of the Whistler Hotel Association, said occupancy had improved slightly compared to last year, Tourism Whistler reports.

“We had a couple of fairly large groups that came to Whistler in early December,” said Hassan.

“They filled the premises (in case there was a decline in the tourist segment) that came for skiing.”

As mentioned in the Vail Resorts release on January 17, recent snowfall has resulted in almost all terrain opening on Whistler Blackcomb. So the trend in this ski season is in a more positive direction.

And despite the challenges in the previous season, the company expects a result within the “Guidance Range” published in September 2019.

“While the challenging results at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass put overall results under pressure, (Vail Resorts) assumes that the resort reported (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for fiscal year 2020 will be released on September 26th The target range is in 2019 given the strong season ticket sales, holiday season results and recently improved conditions at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass, “the press release said.

These positive predictions are consistent with the statements of local companies.

After a relatively challenging start to the season, they expect a strong season.

“Fortunately, we have fantastic snow conditions in January,” said Hassan.

“I spoke to a classic car and he told me that it looks almost like in the old days how much snow we have.

“We are definitely going well for the rest of the season.”

The full Vail Resorts report is available at investors.vailresorts.com.

