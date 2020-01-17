advertisement

The Whistler Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its new CEO and new directors, who will now consider implementing the business advocacy organization’s long-term strategic plan.

The newly elected board members are Claire Ruddy, head of the Association of Whistler Area Residents for the Environment (AWARE). Entrepreneur Heather Odendaal, co-founder of the WNORTH women’s conference; and Wendy Hargreaves, sales and marketing director of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

The directors Pique reached a deferred comment on Chamber CEO Melissa Pace, who praised the incoming members for the “extensive skills” they brought to the table. As leader of Whistler’s largest environmental organization, Ruddy will “help us manage business climate change,” said Pace. In the meantime, Odendaal has brought “a fairly extensive background on events and programs” to the board, said Pace, and will assist the chamber with the over 60 events it publishes annually. Based on her experience in the hospitality industry, Pace said that because of the community we live in, it is always a bonus to add someone like Hargreaves to the board.

The new members replace the directors Colin Hedderson, GM of the Aava Whistler Hotel; Brady Smith, outgoing director of the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Center; and Theresa Walterhouse, CPA and partner at BDO Canada. Walterhouse was on the board for nine years, including as chairman.

“We work so closely together and it has been a pleasure working with all of them. It is always sad to see such incredible talent running out,” Pace said of the outgoing directors.

Diana Chan, BlueShore Financial Director and owner of Whistler Treats, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Pace owed the board a number of benefits in the previous term, including requests for changes to the federal agency program, which was approved by both the BC and the US State Department. and Canadian Chambers of Commerce and successful lobbying with the resort community Whistler for improvements in traffic safety in Function Junction that were implemented last summer.

One of the Chamber’s largest companies in recent years is the development of a three-year strategic plan, with which the organization is pursuing such a long-term vision for the first time.

“Our chamber has been planning year after year, and I understand that for the first time we have a three-year plan and related goals,” said Pace.

“We are really on the right way to do solid lobbying on our part.”

The plan was broken down into five main pillars: “Building Whistler’s Employer Brand,” which, in collaboration with other stakeholders at the resort, shows ways to better attract employees to the resort. “Expanding our Community of Practice,” a strategy to improve employee engagement by expanding employer health insurance and “deepening the services of our members,” said Pace. “Leading the Whistler Way”, which includes employee training and the Whistler Experience program; “Business Intelligence for Competitive Advantage”, in which the internal IT and data collection of the chamber is improved; and “Partnering for Shared Success,” which focuses on advocacy work for the organization at local, provincial, and national levels.

“We are finally getting a roadmap where we can tell members exactly what we are going to do in the next three years. Every year we will find out three years … and the next.” The step for us is to examine the economic opportunities, “said Pace.

“It is really important to protect the Chamber from a possible economic downturn. Of course not that we want to speak negatively, but you just never know. It is really important that not only we, but of course our companies, always take this into account. ” Consideration. “

According to Pace, the local job market has consistently lacked around 900 full-time jobs in the past seven years. One of the objectives of the strategic plan is to work with the community and involve stakeholders to reduce this number through a number of initiatives, including: The board also examines ways to support companies that are too thin to train certain workers and qualifications themselves.

“It certainly takes a village or more to do all of this,” said Pace.

Nominations for the Chamber’s annual Excellence Awards, scheduled for April 27, are now open. Nominations can be made at whistlerchamber.com.

