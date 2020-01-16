advertisement

In the largest move the Whistler Workers Alliance has taken to join Whistler Blackcomb, the B.C. Labor Relations Board to certify the company’s snowmaking department as a tariff unit.

The application was filed last Tuesday, January 7, by United Food & Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1518 to recognize the approximately 30 snowmaking department employees, excluding mill builders and officers.

According to UFCW union organizer Keith Murdoch, the main concerns of snowmaking workers are overtime pay and general wage increases. The basic wage for snowmaking workers is $ 14.85 an hour and $ 25, he said. According to Murdoch, department employees also had to sign averaging agreements that stipulate overtime only after 10 hours a day, not the eight specified in the Employment Standards Act. (Upon requesting confirmation of the above, a Whistler Blackcomb spokesman was instructed not to say anything outside of the statement made by Whistler Blackcomb parent company Vail Resorts.)

“One of the reasons these workers chose a union is that Vail (Resorts) has refused to listen to their concerns year after year, despite the fact that their requests have been sent to management,” Murdoch said. “Union formation is the best option for workers when they are dealing with an employer who does not respond to problems (and concerns) that they address.”

In a statement sent by email, Vail Resorts said it was “an inclusive culture in which our employees feel passionate, committed and empowered. We encourage open discussions by working directly with our employees to ensure that we are.” Blackcomb is continuously improving all aspects of Whistler’s employee experience. This means that our employees have the right to make informed decisions regarding third-party representation, and we will always respect that right and the decisions they make. “

UFCW has been working in some form with Whistler Blackcomb employees since the beginning of 2018, when a small group of snow school employees turned to the union. Since the founding of the Whistler Workers Alliance, the group has set itself the goal of organizing over 4,000 WB employees.

“Certainly, we weren’t limited to ski instructors or anyone else. We’re just trying to make life better for all workers in Whistler,” Murdoch said.

However, the logistics of such an ambitious trade union effort could prove discouraging. Speak with Pique Back in 2018, UBC professor of labor economics and industrial relations, Craig Riddell, said that the alliance could face a major hurdle if the support of at least 50 percent of the negotiation unit (i.e., non-executive) required for the organization was obtained from WB.

“It is difficult to form a union because many of them are only there for a short time,” he said. At Whistler Blackcomb, around 3,700 people were employed as first-time or returners last winter.

In comparison, the snowmaking department tends to record fewer sales, which could make the organizational effort more realistic.

“There is less sales in this department,” said Murdoch. “But regardless of whether it is a temporary job or not, when workers look at their paychecks, they look at the cost of living in Whistler and they look at those on vacation when they have multiple jobs have and not. ” I don’t have time to enjoy their work vacation, that’s a problem. Our goal is to find the work-life balance for people. “

If the snowmakers ‘efforts are successful, Murdoch said the UFCW will review other departments’ union prospects “on a case-by-case basis”.

“If we have 30 departments that are really interested and feel that we are able to organize them, we will do them on a departmental basis. If we can do the whole mountain at once, we would do that, but it’s a huge undertaking and there are a lot of coordination challenges, “he said.

Snowmaking industry employees held a secret ballot on Monday, January 13th. The majority were needed to certify the union. At the time of going to press, the ballot boxes remained sealed until the outcome of a hearing scheduled for early February. Whistler Blackcomb asked the LRB to review the application “because we disagree with how the union defined the negotiating unit and do not believe that its definition is in the best interests of our employees,” the company said ,

Based on a number of criteria, including the similarity of skills, working conditions and geographic proximity, the LRB will now determine whether the snowmaking department is suitable for collective bargaining.

