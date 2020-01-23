advertisement

A rededication for a 240-bed staff residence in Whistler Blackcomb (WB) is scheduled to be adopted by the Council on January 21 after the third reading.

The proposed building is six stories high and has 66 two-bedroom units, each about 40 square meters in size. The units comprise a common kitchen and a shared bathroom and are aimed at WB employees who were employed in the first year and are doing seasonal work again (four per unit).

The purpose of the rededication is to increase the area ratio, the property coverage and the height of the building, and to add a parking variance and a further variance for a small part of the building, which intervene in a 7.6 meter setback.

advertisement

While WB originally suggested rental prices of $ 400 per room, the mountain operator raised the suggested prices to $ 600 per bed ($ 2,400 per two-bedroom unit).

However, after considering a pro forma project submitted by WB, Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) employees stated that they were supporting a maximum rental of $ 1,900 per two bedroom unit that WB had agreed to.

As an estimated 66 new parking garages are needed for the new building and the applicant proposes only 14, it was necessary to determine the appropriate transit service levels during the main and morning hours before the third reading.

RMOW employees worked with BC Transit to do just that and expect the additional service costs to add up to around $ 44,000 a year over the next 25 years.

Instead of signing a 25-year contract, Vail Resorts requested an upfront payment of $ 1.04 million, which is equivalent to a parking fee of $ 20,000 per booth supported by the staff.

The money will go to a transit fund dedicated to the additional service requirements for Route 7, which will accommodate employees.

RMOW employees also support at least two carsharing vehicles on site, with more being added as needed.

The reappraisal will come again at an upcoming adoption meeting.

GM RESORT EXPERIENCE JAN JANSEN to retire

Jan Jansen, Whistler’s general manager for resort experience, is retiring after 30 years, Mayor Jack Crompton said at the council meeting on January 21.

“I just want to tell Jan in public how grateful we are for your passion, your wisdom (and) your leadership for our community,” said Crompton.

“It is a great pleasure to work with you and we will miss you, but your traces in this church and in this organization are deep and clear and obvious.”

Jansen was promoted to his current leadership position in late 2009.

Over the years, he has contributed to projects such as the Meadow Park Sports Center, Rainbow Park, Village Park, Valley Trail and Creekside.

He also played a major role in the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and at various times was director of the Whistler venues, project manager of the Whistler Sliding Center and executive director of games operations.

“Whether visiting the property with a hard hat and safety vest or at the meeting table, Jan was a team player who played a fundamental role in this organization and community,” said Mike Furey, chief administrative officer, in a memo to RMOW employees.

Come back with Pique for more about Jansen’s retirement.

COMMUNITY LIFE SURVEY ON THE GO

Whistler’s annual Community Life Survey is officially underway.

Telephone surveys among Whistler residents and second home owners began on January 17. An internet survey should follow in early February.

The survey is an important tool for RMOW to assess their performance and get feedback on community life for residents.

The results help the council and employees identify priorities and prepare community plans.

“The Community Life Survey is important information for us when we make decisions and follow trends in the community. I encourage everyone to take some time to fill out the survey online. If you are selected by phone, please take the opportunity to share your information with us. ” valuable contributions, “Mayor Jack Crompton said in a press release.

The random telephone survey takes place until 500 surveys of 300 full-time residents and 200 second-home owners have been completed. The web poll, which offers the opportunity to provide more detailed answers, will go live on February 3.

The results will be presented to the Council in spring.

,

advertisement