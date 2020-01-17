advertisement

Whistler Alert – the Resort Municipality of Whistler’s emergency notification system (RMOW) – has been well received since the beginning of November. 1,351 people have signed in to receive notifications.

“It’s a great shot. We’re targeting 10,000,” said Mayor Jack Crompton.

The provincial system currently only offers warnings for tsunami warnings, he added.

advertisement

“The Whistler alert will be kept up to date on all Whistler emergencies, including recommendations for on-site housing related to leaking chemicals or gas leaks, boiling water prompts, and evacuation alerts,” he said.

“The Whistler Alert is the most effective way to prepare your family and our community for emergencies.”

Whistler Alert is available to both residents and visitors.

The RMOW recommends that residents keep 72 hours for themselves and their families in the event of an extended power outage and draw up an evacuation plan if an evacuation order is issued.

“Whistler Alert is only used to send emergency notifications that pose an immediate threat to life or property in Whistler and prompt residents and visitors to take action … (it is separate from the BC alert system,” said Crompton.

“At whistler.ca/evacuate, you can learn more about how to create a personal evacuation plan. At whistler.ca/emergency, you can access the Whistler Alert application and additional emergency information.”

WSL HOUSING PROJECT MOVES AHEAD

A Whistler Sport Legacies (WSL) staff housing project in Cheakamus is making progress after a rededication has been approved and the corresponding housing contract statutes have received three readings for the first time at the local council meeting on January 7th.

The project is one of five private property developers comprised of the Mayor’s Task Force on Housing (and one of two that received the go-ahead for further review in February 2019).

A new residential building around 1315 Cloudburst Dr. built and the existing athletes’ accommodation of 20 terraced houses around 1345 Cloudburst relocated to the new building.

“The townhouses are used to house the employees, with the main employees being preferred,” planner Amica Antonelli said in a presentation to the city council.

The housing contract for 1315 Cloudburst stipulates that 1,400 square meters of gross floor space for the new apartment building (approx. 20 residential units) are below the market price for housing for employees and 2,500 square meters for employee housing or for athletes and bus accommodation.

“The tenants in this employee housing building are eligible employees from the (WSL) or Whistler Housing Authority list,” said Antonelli.

The rental agreement also provides for rents: $ 1,200 per month for a one-bedroom 40 square meter unit and $ 2,100 for a two-bedroom 50 square meter unit.

The 1345 Cloudburst housing contract for the townhouses will ensure that all tenants are limited to eligible employees who prefer essential service employees.

“These workers were defined as medical workers, including paramedics and ambulances, police, fire, road and utility maintenance personnel, teachers, and day laborers,” said Antonelli.

“The housing contract contains a clause that allows athletes and buses to be accommodated in townhouses until appropriate units have been built on the vacant property and are available for accommodating athletes.”

LOST SEAWAYS OPEN

The Whistler Lost Lake Nordic Trails are officially open to cross-country skiers and snowshoe hikers from January 6th.

This week, a new electric fireplace will be installed in the warmth hut on Lost Lake, and a new snow groomer and utility vehicle will help keep the trails in top shape.

“This year, the baseball diamond parking lot behind the Meadow Park building is being plowed for those who want to take the multipurpose path from Meadow Park to Rainbow Park,” said Crompton.

“We recommend all trail users to use this parking lot instead of the Meadow Park parking lot.”

The trail is groomed twice a week for cross-country skiers, but is also open to others. Those who use the route are asked to respect the route settings for skiers.

,

advertisement