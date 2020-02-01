advertisement

Garnett Genuis is a Conservative MP representing Sherwood Park – Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta.

On New Year’s Eve last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) became aware of some special cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, a city in the Chinese province of Hubei. A week later, it was confirmed that what the Chinese authorities had identified was actually a new virus. The new virus, now widely referred to simply as coronavirus, is a novel type of a large family of viruses collectively known as coronaviruses.

Today, it is believed that there are more than 4,500 cases of the novel coronavirus, most of which are in Hubei province, China. But the problem is not one for Hubei residents to face alone. There are also confirmed cases throughout Asia, even around the world. So far, cases of coronavirus have been identified in countries as far away as Australia, France, the United States, and since last week, even Canada.

Although the WHO has not yet declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, as the number of cases continues to increase rapidly, and as the number of deaths increases daily, it is undoubtedly a rapid threat against which governments and citizens alike must stay alert.

For the people of Taiwan, this threat is particularly worrisome for many reasons. The most obvious of such concerns is Taiwan’s geographical proximity to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The small island country is located just off the east coast of mainland China. As a result, more than a million of its citizens either work or live on the continent. Many are also believed to have traveled to and from China for the last Lunar New Year holiday.

While many neighboring countries share this predicament, there is another more hidden dimension in the case of Taiwan. In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has made serious efforts to undermine Taiwan’s participation on the international stage – including in multilateral institutions such as the WHO. This stems from the controversial and complex history between China and Taiwan, on the basis of which China claims Taiwan as its own territory. However, it is clear that the Taiwanese people stand firmly against the authoritarianism of the Chinese Communist regime – finally evidenced by the recent re-election of President Tsai Ing-Wen of the Taiwan Progressive Democratic Party.

The exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO is a particularly devastating consequence of the anti-Taiwan policy of the communist regime. To date, Taiwan has been banned from attending WHO meetings, including the January 24 emergency meeting on the new coronavirus, due to China’s insistence that all members accept the “One China” regime policy. . Although the decision to exclude Taiwan from such important forums has been opposed by many countries, including Australia, Japan, Germany and the United States, the communist regime has only intensified its commitment to pressure Taiwan into compliance in recent years.

In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “No one cares more about the health of the Taiwanese people than the central Chinese government.”

However, by actively promoting Taiwan’s exclusion from global health discussions, the Chinese regime is reducing Taiwan’s ability to protect its citizens from coronavirus, while at the same time taking serious measures to bring coronavirus under control.

The coronavirus has already affected thousands and shows no signs of slowing down. Since this is a problem with potentially devastating global radiation, we as Canadians must support all the competent minds working together to resolve this crisis. This means supporting Taiwan’s involvement in the discussions of the WHO and similar multilateral organizations. To do so is not only in the interest of global security but also the safety of our Canadian citizens.

Unfortunately, Justin Trudeau’s government has not been as vocal in their support for Taiwan’s participation in these vital discussions, and we risk again staying away from our allies in our reconciliation with the Chinese government. Despite numerous questions about this at the time of my and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s questioning, the government on Monday or Tuesday this week refused to even mention Taiwan or acknowledge the need for any bilateral or multilateral coordination. We should always be on the side of free democracies, but this case is especially important because the health and safety of Canadians is at stake. A larger outbreak in Taiwan will significantly increase the risk of transmission worldwide.

The Government of Canada expressed some support for the Taiwanese engagement in response to a question on Wednesday, but their reluctance to do so earlier does not give much confidence in their genuine commitment to work on this vital issue. When it comes to the international response to coronavirus, there is an urgent need for the Government of Canada to put health and safety ahead of policy, and actively work to bring Taiwan’s full involvement into an internationally coordinated response.

