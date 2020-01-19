advertisement

In case you missed our “grab a croissant and make yourself comfortable” call, the Paris Fashion Week for men is in full swing and the shows are packed and fast. But one of the season’s most anticipated shows has yet to be introduced, and this particular show is Dior Men.

The Maison’s Fall / Winter 2020 show takes place at 6 p.m. Paris time (which, as we unfortunately don’t want to tell you, means the godless hour of 4 a.m. in Australia). Designer Kim Jones will deliver his seventh collection for the French house (if yes, they include Pre-Fall and Resort 2020). It’s an incredibly productive creative achievement considering that Jones’ tenure at Dior hasn’t quite reached the two-year limit.

During this time, Jones was surrounded by an orbit of the coolest creatives – Yoon Ahn from AMBUSH was named the brand’s jewelry designer. Alyx’s Matthew Williams became an official buckle builder, and artists such as KAWS, Hajime Sorayama, Raymond Pettibon and Daniel Arsham were recruited.

In one of the biggest coups in the history of fashion collaboration, Jones even persuaded retired streetwear sponsor Shawn Stussy to play in his latest pre-fall collection. It was an icon.

We do not know how Jones manages to maintain this dynamic and bring in one zeitgeist after another. The same applies to the current collections – in particular the packaging has increased.

Suffice it to say that Jones will deliver more of it at 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. And should you be looking for a midnight snack of the men’s fashion variety, you can watch the show below in real time.

