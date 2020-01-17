advertisement

MYITKYINA, Burma – The streets of Burma’s capital, Naypyitaw, were decorated with banners celebrating 70 years of Burma-China relations before Xi Jinping appeared as China’s leader on January 17 for his first visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

But for thousands of villagers in Northern Burma (also known as Myanmar) near the Chinese border, there is another anniversary that no one can celebrate. It’s been 10 years since they were kicked out of their country because of a $ 3.6 billion dam, an unfinished project sponsored by Beijing and promoting relations between the two neighbors.

The Myitsone Hydroelectric Dam in Kachin State is one of the multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects that are part of Xi’s flagship One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, also known as Belt and Road. The Chinese head of state intends to discuss his grand plan for a road called the “Silk Road of the 21st Century” during his two-day visit to Burma.

The construction of the dam was interrupted in 2011 after the public screamed over evictions and expected environmental damage. This included flooding an area the size of Singapore. However, the villagers were not allowed to return home, and Burma’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi said it could go on.

“The biggest losses were agricultural land,” said Reverend Tu Hkawng, a member of the Kachin ethnic minority, most of whom are Christian. He added that residents had been relocated to low-quality housing provided by China and many had been forced to look for work across the border.

“I would say our social structure has been destroyed,” he said. “We used to help and take care of each other. Things like that are gone. “

An open letter from dozens of Kachin civil society groups, published one day before Xi’s arrival, called on the Chinese head of state to permanently cancel the project, saying that wider Chinese investment in the region, including massive banana plantations, is a “broad social.” and had an environmental impact, including land problems and threats to nature and historical sites. “

Chinese investments have “disregarded local traditions and values ​​and failed to consult local people,” it said.

In the capital, Naypyitaw, Xi is expected to meet with the State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and the army chief Min Aung Hlaing as well as the heads of smaller political parties.

Demonstrators plan to gather in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Saturday to counter the “exploitation of natural resources” in Burma, including the Myitsone project.

Aung Soe Myint, an activist who is against the dam, said Suu Kyi should be careful about what China offers or be punished in a general election expected in November.

“If Aung San Suu Kyi agreed, it would be political suicide,” said Aung Soe Myint.

Non-critical relationships

Burma had a historically tense relationship with China, in which many people were suspicious of Beijing’s influence in its smaller neighbor. But relations have warmed after China avoided joining Burma’s international conviction for displacing Rohingya ethnic Muslims in 2017.

More than 730,000 Rohingya were forced to flee western Burma after a United Nations “genocide-intention” operation, known by the United Nations, despite claims by the government as a legitimate counterinsurgency operation in response to militants Attacks on security forces have been launched.

China has defended Burma on the global stage and is considered the biggest obstacle to the prosecution of its leaders before an international war crimes tribunal. China is the second largest investor in Burma after Singapore.

In a leading article published in the Burmese state media on Thursday, Xi said the visit had dealt with “results-oriented cooperation between the belt and the road” and went from the “conceptual phase to concrete planning and implementation” of projects such as the Y-shaped Myanmar China Economic via corridor connecting China to the Indian Ocean and making slow progress.

Analysts say that although the Kachin Dam could be included in the discussion, Burma is unlikely to agree to full resumption before the elections due later this year. The Chinese province of Yunnan, the destination of the dam flow, now has a surplus.

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui spoke to reporters last week that the two sides are in contact through the dam and that any cooperation is “in line with the Myanmar side’s long-term plan.”

By Sam Aung Moon

