BEIJING (AP) – As hundreds of Americans prepare to evacuate Wuhan, the city in central China at the heart of a new virus epidemic that has killed more than 100 people, Doug Perez, a native of San Francisco, stay put.

It is not that he is not concerned. Perez, 28, and his girlfriend have crouched in their apartment for the past five days. They had an argument. They worried about missed food deliveries. They nicknamed their labrador, Chubby, “Apocalypse Dog,” venturing out for short walks in the deserted streets only after putting on a mask.

But Perez will not leave because his girlfriend, a Chinese citizen, will not be allowed to fly.

“Lots of foreigners are stuck here,” said Perez. “There is no way on Earth, many of us, including myself, will leave our loved ones.”

As China deploys unprecedented containment measures in modern history, locking up more than 50 million people in 17 cities, foreigners trapped in the quarantine zone wonder when they can return home.

The US government charters a flight Tuesday evening to take several hundred diplomats, family members and other Americans out of the country to Ontario, California. The plane will fill up in Anchorage, Alaska, where passengers will be screened again, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services.

But Wuhan Americans estimate that there are more than a thousand American citizens in the city, which means that most will be left behind.

“It’s like a sinking ship,” said Perez.

The day the lockout was announced, Perez and his girlfriend argued – “a plate was destroyed” – about whether to venture into a supermarket to buy food. His girlfriend, who doesn’t want to be named, won the argument and the couple started ordering food online. The streets are silent. They stay up every night, spending hours a day on social media checking the latest news and answering calls from concerned parents.

On Monday evening, the guards forbade him to leave the apartment complex, wondering what was going to happen.

“It struck me as the gravity of the situation,” said Perez. “Who knows what will happen next week. Will it be the police, will it be the soldiers? Will we be physically unable to leave our building? “

Japan, South Korea, France and other wealthy governments are also planning evacuations. But for many other countries, there is no evacuation plan at all, leaving them completely blocked.

Another American, who refused to be identified for fear of online and government harassment, said that she chose to stay because she was coughing and that Chinese authorities had told her that she would likely be quarantined at Wuhan Airport.

But for Priscilla Dickey, 35, of South Burlington, Vermont, trying to get on the plane was a no-brainer because of her 8-year-old daughter Hermione, who she said could be vulnerable to the virus. On Monday afternoon, the consulate called Dickey and told him that she and her daughter had seats.

After packing a bag with three shirts and pants, Dickey stayed up until two in the morning trying to figure out how she could get to the airport due to a disruption in transportation. She “cleaned up the stress” of her apartment in the morning, she said, before getting into a car in the direction of the airport, waves of emotion invaded her.

“I felt guilty,” said Dickey, speaking on the phone on the way to the airport. “Excitement, guilt, stress – all of that.”

Dickey plans to stay with relatives in the Cincinnati area after about 3 to 14 days of quarantine, she said, adding that she was “very grateful” to be on the verge of going out.

Meanwhile, Perez is still pondering whether to venture into a supermarket, weighing the risk of infection.

But despite the worsening conditions, Perez says there are moments of hope. On Monday evening, residents set off fireworks and cries of “Go Wuhan!” Rang out in the apartment complex.

Perez joined us shouting, “We are all Wuhan!” His girlfriend cheered and his dog barked, making them feel that they were “all in the same boat”.

“We needed it,” said Perez. “It lifted us up a bit and gave us hope.”

