It was quickly forgivable that Arellano trainer Obet Javier stopped in the press room for the traditional postgame interview. The perfectionist mentor wanted to return to the locker room for a long conversation, one that his boss may not like to hear.

“There will be a long sermon later,” he said in Filipino.

For the three-time defending champion, who lost a set 25: 17, 25: 18, 25: 27, 25: 13 against the winless San Sebastian for the first time this season, he thought a lecture was necessary on Saturday in the women’s volleyball Action of the NCAA. In Javier’s concern litany was Arellano’s fourth consecutive win, which allowed the Lady Chiefs to play with St. Benilde at the top with identical 4-0 records.

The Lady Chiefs led to none with two sets and 23:19 in the third set. They kept their eyes open and fell into a labyrinth of costly mistakes, crowned by a faulty serve by team captain and setter Sarah Verutiao.

“I told them that service is very important because it could win or lose for us,” said Javier. “The players are totally relaxed, that’s scary. That shouldn’t be the case for a championship team.”

Javier said other players couldn’t get the exposure he wanted because of these mistakes.

“We should be able to know that we will win everything and not allow the other teams to catch up because of our mistakes,” said Javier.

Regine Arocha achieved a season high of 24 points for Arellano, Necole Ebuen of 10.

But for Javier, the rest of the team wasn’t playing at eye level.

“Too many players were absent, like (Princess) Bello, our setter (Verutiao). Even our middle (blockers); Our blocking was bad for this reason, ”added Javier, who continued to exploit his team’s weaknesses after victories when he won a fourth crown in a row. “If you don’t have a chance to attack, you can at least make a contribution by blocking.”

