If you made headlines on Tuesday about the departure of the case for Apple’s news app, which added a paid layer last year and is trying to convince people to pay $ 10 / month as part of the iPhone’s deeper impetus maker of subscription products, it may have left a certain impression on you that perhaps the urge to make people pay for news remains a silly message. M.G. Siegler at 500ish seems to think so. “Apple, Just Bundle News + Already” reads the title of his Tuesday’s message about this news, referring to the rumor that Apple is investigating a mega-bungle of its subscription products that Apple News would address, such as the way Prime Video is a free add -on for everyone who pays for Amazon Prime.

All this comes from a Bloomberg report that Liz Schimel, the former international business president of Conde Nast, subtracts as head of Apple News + less than a year after the addition of the paid layer to the app. As part of her assignment, she managed the crucial relationships between Apple News and advertisers (as well as the news publishers that Apple wants to join the app), and her departure has led to many lessons about the future of Apple’s efforts here and whether it is doomed or not. In the meantime, a related story unfolds and there is not really talk of flying under the news of Apple News, and it may be Apple’s strongest rival in this regard. We refer to Flipboard, which has a much different story at the moment than Apple’s news app that once seemed to be an existential threat.

Although Apple News is still struggling to find its position, Flipboard is currently testing the biggest change it has ever made to the app’s 10-year history. A change that has to do with the first syllable in the app’s name.

I use Flipboard on iOS, and when you go to the app’s settings menu, you should see an on / off switch at the top of the app with the label “New Flipboard Design”. Switch that on and voila – the “flip” design disappears immediately. The design mechanism that you get instead is the well-known vertical scroll, with which you can just keep swiping your finger up and make your way through all your content.

That’s a pretty big change to test (and it’s very much a test, not a sign of a major change yet to come) and it also coincides with this year that the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the app is . Flipboard CEO Mike McCue assured BGR in a telephone interview that the “flip” is not disappearing – that it is a characteristic element of the app and that many people still love it. We’ll comment on what he said about what’s going on here in a second, but first it’s probably worth sharing the text of an email that Flipboard sent to alert users to this beta design that being tested:

Hi,

We would like you to try a new way to experience Flipboard with which we have experimented. In the coming days you will see a message appear in your Flipboard app (or perhaps you have already seen it) asking you to try out a beta with a new design.

People occasionally ask us why Flipboard is running instead of sliding. The answer may be clear to you: with one simple gesture you can easily go to a whole new screen full of content. The flip is the modern equivalent of the printed page and creates beautiful full-screen layouts that make Flipboard a pleasure to browse through.

We have long searched for a solution that could link the beauty and convenience of the flip to the penetrating effect of the scroll. After a year of research and testing, we came to a new mode, inspired by both the flip and the scroll. It is different from today’s flip and we want you to try it.

If you have not seen the prompt, you will find instructions below to enable the beta design. It is still a very early version, but we hope you are open to try it out. And don’t worry, the flip won’t go away. You can easily switch between both navigation modes by going to your settings (tap the gear icon on your profile page.)

Thanks for your support,

Flipboard team

Before I go into what Mike told me, I want to say something right away – I absolutely love the new design. With a scroll, users can quickly go through a lot of content, whether you are on Twitter, Facebook, even Apple News or many other applications. I have loved and used Flipboard since the beginning, but if you twisted my arm and forced me to point out something I wish I could change, it would be the limitations that go with the flip. To be more specific, that movement lets you go through only one piece of content, which takes over your entire screen at the same time. When you have a lot that you want to go through, one by one can feel somewhat cumbersome and restrictive.

In my opinion not so with this new role that Flipboard tests. You can make everything a lot faster, while still experiencing a similar Flipboard feeling.

That naturally raises the question, why test this at all, and why now? By the way, this isn’t even the only news coming from Flipboard right now – the service has also announced the launch of composite packs of local content from 23 major North American metro lines in recent days.

The first 23 local sections (including cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston and Chicago) appear on the Explore tab of the app. And those sections contain content from local news organizations, such as newspapers, TV channels, radio stations, news sites from universities and blogs, who share their stories on Flipboard. Everything at the same time, of course, when more attention is paid to storing local news across the country, something that does not have the same support mechanisms as a national publication like The New York Times, with its broad subscriber base.

Meanwhile, back to Flipboard’s new design test.

“The flip was a very important breakthrough for us” in the early days, McCue told BGR. “It was important for us to figure out how we can help users navigate content efficiently and in a very compelling way. What I mean is edge to edge, screen to screen, content navigation. And in the beginning we took a huge amount of design clues from the print world, so full-bleed images, maps, different fonts – and everything is different, page by page. This also offers the possibility for full-page advertisements. “

As we said, and it’s worth emphasizing again, none of that goes away quickly (“A lesson I’ve learned over the years is that you don’t want to force your users to use your product in a certain way when she uses it in a different way. ”) It’s more about – A) scrolling is an incredibly popular way to use apps like this, but B) Flipboard actually already offers a few different user experiences, depending on where you use the service used.

When you open Flipboard on the Internet, you browse through content. In the mobile apps you now turn around, but if you click on a piece of content and want to jump into a news story, a new page opens and you browse through it.

The scroll that Flipboard is currently testing is also an interesting tweak from the engineer they’ve tried to try. It is not a pure vertical scroll, where you can swipe up and see a selection of content swirl past you. If you pull carefully, the next piece of content is clicked into place. “With a perfect scroll,” McCue explains, “the content is always a bit”. “So you have this wonderful creative and this beautiful art, and for a brief radiant moment it is in a row (in your opinion), but then you may see content peeping up” from the next source that wants to find its way into your field of vision .

Try it now if you want to see how you feel about the change. But again, this is an opt-in strategy, and if you want to keep flipping, Flipboard is more than happy to let you do that.

“The default setting is that we will be turning around in the near future,” says McCue. “I don’t want to force a completely different navigation model on people.” Flipboard is actually connected to Twitter in terms of the largest traffic drivers on the internet, he continues. This test is about trying to get a better grasp of the fact that too often people click from a turning environment that brings them into a scrolling environment, but McCue warns: “I also don’t want to create a holistic experience that runs away from the idea of ​​beauty and edge-to-edge immersiveness that you get with a flip. “

All this means, keep an eye on this shabby competitor to Apple News, because even now, 10 years later, “we’re just warming up.”

Image source: Flipboard

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

