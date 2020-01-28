advertisement

The NHL trading deadline is approaching and it is time to consider which teams will be buyers, sellers or participants in the Western Conference.

This year, the NHL trading date is February 24, 2020 and it is getting closer. The deadline is the moment when the managing directors have to decide which course their team will take.

Will they go all-in in the playoffs? Do you sell for the future or keep your course? Here are these teams, Western Conference Edition.

Stay on course

1. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are at a very critical time in the history of their organization. They come from their dynasty years and try to find out whether they have the parts to remain competitive or to rebuild for the future. With two cornerstones in Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, Stan Bowman has a very difficult road ahead of him.

The Blackhawks played very well in the All Star break and took a 6-4 lead in their last 10 games. They are three points behind a wild card spot and Kane has another great season.

This team has a chance to make it into the playoffs, but shouldn’t mortgage a playoff run. The retail market this season is not too impressive and there is no player who really moves the needle for Chicago. You should keep the course, properly assess what you have, and make decisions in the off-season.

Chicago has five RFAs and three UFAs at the end of this season, including big names like Dylan Strome (RFA), Robin Lehner (UFA) and Corey Crawford (UFA). The team needs to make some changes and have a full season, so understanding what your players are is more important to Bowman than a small playoff run.

2. Vancouver Canucks

The conversion of the Vancouver Canucks went pretty well, to say the least. Jim Benning’s designs have given the team incredible young talent that Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser can build on. The team has exceeded expectations this season and is currently the best team in a very competitive Pacific division. Although this was a surprise, the Canucks are not a team that will fight for a Stanley Cup.

This team is still too young and needs more to become a top competitor in the league. Reaching the playoffs is a good experience for the group, but the Canucks shouldn’t trade their fortune for a loaner. They are still under renovation and these young prospects and picks could be used to win a more effective player than a loan player in the future.

3. Colorado avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have one of the best teams in the NHL. In terms of goals per game, they rank first in the league (3.7) and the team’s percentage savings are 0.910 (8th in the league). This team can score and take out their opponents, which is a recipe for success.

In the off-season, Joe Sakic took some big steps and strengthened their leadership depth with the acquisition of Nazem Kadri, Joonas Donskoi and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. In addition to the top NHL players Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, this team is strong.

They have improved dramatically from the team that lost to the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 one season ago, and are a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup this season. Sakic has done a lot for this team and it’s time for the players to take them the rest of the way.

