advertisement

Coach Tim Cone promptly pointed out her rhythm, which he found great when the big factor that prompted Barangay Ginebra to take a decisive 2-1 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup’s Best of Seven Crown series achieve.

Before that, Cone liked to say there was only one way the title series would take: to a crucial seventh game.

But an accident in the first six minutes of Game 3 caused Ginebra to explode, taking the lead against Meralco with practically no problems on Sunday.

advertisement

Sorry, but the way to the championship has also been cut short.

Coach Cone didn’t have to check the stats again to admit how badly the downfall of strong opponent Raymond Almazan disturbed his team’s traffic to Dream Governor’s Cup 7.

Almazan’s absence was difficult to judge.

Cone himself admitted that the Almazan factor was very large.

Meralco coach Norman Black, on the other hand, claimed that the Almazan fall practically exhausted power at both ends while feeding the gin kings more opportunities.

Almazan had been quietly gigantic across the pitch.

Coach Black said Almazan, who was brought to Makati Medical Center for an MRI, was still in pain on Tuesday.

There is little chance that Almazan will see action in Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a game time decision,” Black was quoted by CNN’s Sports Desk. To the best of our knowledge, Meralco cannot hope for a suitable replacement, even though there are at least two large on-duty soldiers on the bench.

There is also hope that Meralco will repeat the game 2 scoring, where the Bolts saw Ginebra stunning with a total of 16 3-pointers.

It is a must for the afflicted Meralco to stand upright and excel if they want to improve today.

Meralco will undoubtedly fight a very determined fight.

It would be a terrible blow to the PBA if Meralco gave in at the height of their reinvention without spitting fire in Game 4.

Game 3 attracted up to 16,000 fans on Sunday, and the PBA has scheduled games in the vast Philippine arena for Games 6 and 7 of the Governors’ Cup Crown Series, which were then possible. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement