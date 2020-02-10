advertisement

There are 12 Big Ten basketball teams hovering around the top 50, all of which have at least three quality wins, but only two were announced in the leaderboard on Saturday. What do you have to do to participate in the NCAA tournament?

No matter how many teams end up in the NET Top 50, Big Ten Basketball will not have 12 teams in the NCAA tournament. Some of these teams could do a total of .500 or worse. I’m not a math major, so I’m not going to find out exactly. If you know, tweet me. But there are four teams with nine or more losses since we finish the second weekend in February. Half of the big ten are .500 or worse in league play. Two of the top five were expected. The other four are usually not consistent enough in basketball.

When you go through each conference, it’s pretty clear who the tournament locks you should be in and what work you have to leave to the teams. The Big Ten has all of these teams in the top 50, but are there really free locks outside of Michigan State and Maryland? The first Big Ten team that appears in the NET is hardly in the top 10. The Big Ten had only two teams in brackets that revealed on Saturday morning. These were the pond turtles and the Spartans with three and four seeds, respectively.

If you adhere strictly to the NET, Indiana and Minnesota are the closest to being in the top 50. Both have only won one real street game all season. Not just in the big ten. Not to mention the Hoosiers who just lost to Purdue in the Assembly Hall, where they only lost twice before. And the Boilermakers haven’t been able to buy a street win lately. Indiana believed that her records and victories against Michigan State and Florida State were the trump cards, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to use them. The Gophers swept Ohio State, defeated Michigan and Wisconsin. But the Gophers were swept up by the State of Michigan and lost a winning game on the road to Penn State.

The home advantage has proven a real deal this season with the Big Ten. The only team to score over 500 points in street games is Penn State 4: 3. The Nittany Lions have two street wins in Michigan and one in Lincoln. Maryland and Illinois are the only other two with three. And the Illinois team is the only team that has won three street games and not one that has come to Nebraska or the Northwest. It’s going to be a difficult last month, but I’ll highlight what the teams have to do to find themselves in the NCAA tournament.

