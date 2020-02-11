advertisement

With hundreds of islands to choose from, how do you find your perfect paradise in Thailand? This list makes the decision easier.

When it comes to paradise islands, there are literally hundreds and thousands to choose from in Thailand. Each of the “Castaway” fantasies and each offers something different. While most of us have heard of or visited larger “Koh” (which is Thai for “island”) like Phuket and Koh Samui, there are many other options. In fact, these popular vacation destinations are just the tip of the iceberg.

THE BEST FOR ROMANTICS: KOH LIPE



On Koh Lipe you can say “Sawasdee” (hello) to dazzling white sand beaches, coral reefs and crystal clear aquamarine water. A wonderful combination of good looks, seclusion, beautiful beaches (which are among the most beautiful in Thailand) and luxury hotels. This little-known island is the best honeymoon destination you’ve never heard of. Activities on this romantic island primarily include doing nothing, but if you get bored of cuddling, there are various boat trips and snorkeling trips.

MUST DO

Get additional brownie points from your beauty or partner by booking a couple treatment at an exclusive resort. The Bundhaya Spa & Wellness offers treatments from A to Z as well as a private whirlpool and a steam bath for two. Picture: Bundhaya Resort

BEST FOR LUXURY: KOH KOOD



If you head southeast, you’ll reach Thailand’s fourth largest (but least populated) island of Koh Kood. Here all the classic features of a paradise island are present and correct – pristine white sandy beaches and lush rainforest included – but for luxury lovers, this island is the location of another great attraction: Soneva Kiri. Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt searched for R&R at this five-star hotel, which is one of the best resorts in the country. Picture: Soneva

MUST DO



The Treepod Dining Experience. You sit in a private wicker bowl and are hoisted into the rainforest to enjoy a mid-air meal with a bird’s eye view of the coast. Picture: Soneva

THE BEST FOR PAINTERS AND FOOD: PHUKET



There’s a reason why millions of Aussies come back here every year. It’s synonymous with sunshine and sunbeds, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Maybe you don’t know, but Phuket is a surprising culinary capital. Because of its unique (literal) melting pot of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Thai cuisine, the island (especially the old town) has been recognized by UNESCO as the “City of Gastronomy”.

MUST DO



Eat! You can try street food staples (everything besides nothing) either on your own or with Phuket Food Tours.

BEST FOR HEDONISTS: KOH PHANGAN



You’ve heard the stories and seen the pictures, but Koh Phangan’s famous full moon party has to be experienced to be believed. This monthly event, tied to the lunar calendar, attracts more than 20,000 hedonists from around the world to the beach to dance all night.

MUST DO



We don’t advocate poisoning, but to get the FULL Moon experience, you have to try one of the infamous “buckets”. For a few dollars you can get a plastic bucket of ice cream, Thai Red Bull and a bottle of local whiskey or vodka. Make sure you share with your friends and just take it – seriously, they are deadly!

THE BEST FOR SERENITY SEEKERS: KOH KRADAN



If you’re spending cloudy, lazy days in a hammock between palm trees while sipping a freshly cracked coconut, pristine Koh Kradan is for you. This piece of paradise channels a serious Robinson Crusoe atmosphere and embodies calm. Partly national park, part holiday island, there is no sticky trade tourism, no crowds, no noise, no traffic, no ATMs and no shopping centers. Unaffected by development, it is the perfect travel destination to escape everyday life.

MUST DO



As little as possible. However, if you tick a point, make sure it’s a lazy trip around the island by kayak.

THE BEST FOR SURFERS: KOH LANTA



Thailand is more known for its beaches than for its breaks, but the waves here will please every surfer. Less than an hour by boat from Krabi, the waves of Koh Lanta attract surfers from all over the world. It is best to drive to Klong Dao Beach (a 2 km stretch of coast that is suitable for both beginners and advanced) and plan your visit between June and July. Photo: flickr / Sitoo

MUST DO



Cancel your breaks with a hike in the lush Koh Lanta National Park. There’s a small entry fee, but the plethora of trails and epic prospects make it more than worthwhile.

BEST FOR DIVERS: KOH MIANG



The Similan Islands are among the top 10 diving areas on earth. Here divers can swim over pristine corals and watch whale sharks, turtles and manta rays. There are many attractions, but if you only dare to jump once, make sure it’s on Richelieu Rock. Since it is a national park, the accommodations are very limited. Koh Miang – in the center of the mini archipelago – offers simple bungalows and camping facilities.

MUST DO

If you are an experienced diver, consider maximizing the wealth of water sights by boarding a liveaboard for a few days. There are various providers in the area that offer overnight trips to 10-day diving safaris.

Best for families: KOH SAMUI



Koh Samui is probably the second most popular beach destination after Phuket and has developed from a remote fishing port to a backpacker hangout. In recent decades, however, this Thai island has become one of the most family-friendly travel destinations in the country. In addition to being within easy reach (an hour’s flight from Bangkok, which makes it ideal for restless children), Samui also offers a range of family-friendly activities and a range of exclusive resorts, each with children’s clubs and on-demand options. Baby sitting on site. At the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, the “Children for all seasons” program is guaranteed to keep the hearts of the guests higher. Picture: Four seasons

MUST DO



For yesterday’s tourists, elephant riding was an integral part of the Thailand experience. We know better these days. Bring your children into contact with these gentle giants in the right way – with an ethical encounter at the Samui Elephant Home – the largest elephant reserve and hospital on the island. Picture: Samui Elephant Home

Best for Island Hopper Beach BuMS: KOH PHI PHI



Escaping the crowds of Phuket is easy as the wealth of sparsely populated islands is only a short boat ride away. And at the top of the Koh hit list is Koh Phi Phi. Phi-Phi, a 45-minute speedboat ride from Phuket, has been a long stopover on the trail to Thailand since appearing in The Beach. The actual beach of the blockbuster film (Maya Bay on Phi Phi Leh), however, fell victim to its own success and was closed by the Thai government in 2018 to enable ecology to be restored. Until at least next year, tourists can visit Leh and the other five islands (each with a number of beautiful beaches) that make up the mini-archipelago.

MUST DO



Take an island hopping tour. Phuket Sail Tours avoids the usual places and prefers hidden lagoons, lonely beaches and caves filled with stalagmites.

