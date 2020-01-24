advertisement

According to new data, the east coast suburb of Risdon Vale is Hobart’s cheapest residential area for tenants at $ 350 a week.

Montrose and Rokeby were the next best options with average rental prices of $ 365 and $ 368 a week.

New figures from realestate.com.au have shown that Hobart’s cheapest rental suburbs within 10 km of the business district are all in the northern suburbs or on the east coast.

These suburbs have an average weekly rental price of between $ 350 and $ 420 a week. Even though there are pressure points across the city, the biggest vacancy shortages have been identified in the cheapest areas of Hobart, said Fall Real Estate real estate agent Sue Bender.

WHICH HOBART SUBURB GROWTH AT A STRONG PRICE THAN LARGER METRO CITIES?

According to a listing on Pitcairn Street, Montrose, real estate in the more affordable areas has met with overwhelming interest.

She said it has become common to see rental controls with a long line of over 60 participants hoping to find a home in the price range below $ 450 a week.

“Rental pressure has pushed people further out of the central area of ​​the city,” said Ms. Bender. “Wages don’t go up, but prices, that is, when processing a rental application, assessing whether people can actually afford to rent a property is job number 1.”

Ms. Bender said Hobart needed more than a “quick fix” when it came to addressing his housing problems.

Further government support from Colony47 and Mission Australia could have a positive impact on rental families, she said.

Mandy Welling, president of the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania, said that since it is 10 km from the business district, each of these top 10 suburbs offers comfort for families.

She said these areas are an alternative to inner-city life where there is a significant shortage.

“These affordable suburbs offer great services and schools and are great for families,” said Ms. Welling.

“There are currently around 35 rental properties in these suburbs, including a mix of villas, residential units and spacious family houses that cover all aspects of potential tenants.”

New data from SQM Research put five Hobart suburbs in the top 10 narrowest markets for rental deals in the capital of Australia.

Clarendon Vale and Kingston had the least available rental housing with a vacancy rate of only 0.2 percent. Moonah, Mount Nelson and Cygnet also reached the top 10.

jarrad.bevan@news.com.au

