advertisement

According to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), teenage girls at the age of 30 are most eager to work in medicine, while engineering is the best career choice for teenagers.

The study “Dream Professions? The analysis “Career Desires and the Future of Teenagers’ Work” from the International Student Assessment Program (PISA) shows which careers boys and girls expect for themselves and to what extent their ambitions are set for a rapidly changing job market.

advertisement

More than 500,000 15-year-old students in 79 countries and economic areas were assessed on topics such as the profession in which they are expected to work until the age of 30.

The girls who took part in the study wanted to become a doctor. Apprenticeship and corporate management followed. Training as a lawyer, nurse or midwife, psychologist, designer, veterinarian, policewoman and architect was also one of the popular jobs that girls mentioned.

Around 60 percent of Irish respondents indicated that they are expected to work in one of the ten most frequently mentioned occupations by the age of 30.

Forty-nine percent of Irish boys said they are expected to work in one of the ten most frequently named jobs by the age of 30, including engineering, business, medicine and ICT. Other professional aspirations that were addressed by boys included athletes, teachers, police officers, car mechanics, lawyers, or architects.

backgrounds

The report states that children from disadvantaged families are more likely to want to go to university than young workers. The study found that high performing young people from the most disadvantaged have almost four times less high expectations than similarly high performing young people from the most privileged.

According to the study, professional thinking is often also determined by gender and migration background.

Among the top performers in math or science, for example, boys expressed their interest in becoming scientists or engineers much more often than girls. The opposite was true for healthcare careers preferred by girls.

The automation risk varies from country to country. In Ireland and the UK, an average of around 35 percent of student jobs are at risk of automation, while Germany, Greece, and Japan pose more than 45 percent of those jobs.

Careers mentioned by underprivileged students in Ireland were more at risk of being automated than those of wealthier students, and the job choices cited by boys in Ireland pose a higher risk of job automation than girls.

Teenage students who worked part-time alongside their full-time education were more likely to have a number of positive benefits, including higher wages, higher chances for an apprenticeship, and happier career development, the study said.

advertisement