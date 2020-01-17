advertisement

Viewers of last night’s episode of “Love Island” will know that tonight there will be dumping.

In preview, the girls received a text which this evening, there will be a recoupling and that which is not chosen will be thrown from the island. Thus, the search for love for a person will end abruptly.

After Ollie’s sudden departure and the addition of two new bombs last night, there are now six boys – Connagh, Finley, Mike, Connor, Callum and Nas – and seven girls – Leanne, Siannise, Eve, Jess, Shaughna , Sophie and Paige – left in the villa.

Mike and Leanne, although they did not present much in the episode last night, seem very appreciated. And Sophie has a good chance of being saved by Connor or her new Connagh. Shaughna adored Finley, while languishing Callum. But Paige’s only chance of being saved could be Finley since Ollie, with whom she was paired, left. Or maybe there will be a crazy twist and only one of the twins (Eve and Jess) will be selected.

advertisement

Vote for the daughter of “Love Island” who you think will be eliminated from the island first below.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

.

advertisement