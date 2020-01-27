advertisement

The NHL trading deadline is just around the corner. Let’s take a look at the Eastern Conference and see which teams should stay on course, buyers and sellers.

The NHL trading deadline is for teams to get their teams on track. Playoff teams strengthen themselves for a strong run and teams that build for the future acquire young assets. This year, the NHL close of trading on February 24, 2020, less than a month away.

Trade rumors are heating up and hockey Twitter is full of bogus trade deals. Here are three Eastern Conference teams that should stand, buy, and sell.

advertisement

Stay on course

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have injured the main defenders Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, this team does not have to give up any more picks or pull from the depths for a playoff rental. The two big problems with the Leafs are their defense and their substitute goalkeeper. However, Muzzin is expected to be back in the lineup soon, and Rasmus Sandin looked good when called.

The Leafs hobbled into the all-star break when Frederik Andersen played the worst hockey of the season. Andersen’s performance made all of the Leafs’ shortcomings look worse than they actually were. As long as he can regain his game (he played very well in February in the past), the team will be fine. The team has the pieces that can do well in the playoffs. As long as they stay healthy and can play better in team defense, they don’t have to trade for a rental car.

2. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have built a very strong team, with Alex Ovechkin doing everything in his power to break Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. They have offensive draft, their defenses are great, and although Brayden Holtby hasn’t had its best season, Ilya Samsonov has been very good and the team is helping out with a ton.

The market for this year’s trading period is not particularly noticeable, and there is no player who is causing a sensation in the capitals. Ovis 34 goals and John Carlson’s 60 points are all right for Washington and they should keep their balls for bigger fish in the future.

3. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders started the season glowingly, but played .500 hockey during the all-star break. The team is fighting for a goal and it is their biggest and most obvious weakness. The problem with the islanders is that they are going into a big summer in which they have to make very important decisions. Matt Barzal is an RFA at the end of the season and wants a big raise.

The team will not want to miss out on more options and prospects for a rental. You should keep the course and have a full season to properly assess the players you have before making further big moves.

With four UFAs and three RFAs at the end of the season, Lou Lamoriello has to decide what kind of team to build. If the team makes it into the playoffs, Lamoriello can identify the biggest problems against the best teams in the league and tackle them in the off-season.

advertisement