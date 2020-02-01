advertisement

It’s not “Property Brothers”, though the HGTV series won five of Sunday’s top 20 Super Bowl slots

Sunday will be the biggest television day of the year, with Super Bowl LIV expected to have an average of more than 100 million viewers for the Fox radio network.

But what will be cable’s most watched program on the same day? Expect Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl,” which airs multiple times throughout the day, to take first place among all the shows on the channels you actually pay for.

If everything stays relatively consistent by 2019, it will likely be Fox News Channel’s morning show “Fox & Friends Sunday” again, which attracted 1,711 million viewers in the 9:00 AM ET before last year’s Super Bowl LIII.

“Puppy Bowl” reached 1.854 million viewers six hours later.

Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Pete Hegseth, the co-hosts of “Fox & Friends”, are already in Miami, Florida, the location of Super Bowl LIV, and the city where the personalities of the cable news all weekend will work over. On Sunday, the conservative quartet starts its day at 6 a.m. and will have pretty much the (cable) radio waves for the next four hours – about as long as Super Bowl LIV itself should be broadcast on the Fox station.

If you haven’t forgotten, Fox Stations, Fox News and Fox Sports are pretty much what’s left after Fox’s big takeover by Disney. So yes, Sunday will be a pretty big day for this trio of remaining assets.

The 20 most popular cable programs for the Super Bowl on Sunday 2019 are listed below. This big “Fox & Friends” lesson isn’t the only one on the popular cable news network’s list.

“Puppy Bowl” (Animal Planet, 3:00 p.m.): 1.854 million viewers “Fox & Friends Sunday” (Fox News, 9:00 a.m.): 1.711 million viewers “NFL Primetime” (ESPN, 10:32 PM): 1.618 million viewers “Fox & Friends Sunday” (Fox News, 8:00 a.m.): 1,610 million viewers “Sunday Morning Futures” (Fox News, 10:00 a.m.): 1.458 million viewers Media Buzz (Fox News, 11:00 AM): 1.359 million viewers “Fixer Upper” (HGTV, 11:00 a.m.): 1.337 million viewers Property Brothers (HGTV, 5:00 PM): 1.294 million viewers “PGA Tour: 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open” (Golf Channel, 1.00 p.m.): 1.288 million viewers Property Brothers (HGTV, 3:00 p.m.): 1.273 million viewers Island Life (HGTV, 10:30 p.m.): 1.269 million viewers “Windy City Rehab” (HGTV, 12 noon): 1,265 million viewers Property Brothers (HGTV, 2pm): 1.251 million viewers Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, 10:00 p.m.): 1.234 million viewers “Property Brothers” (HGTV, 4:00 p.m.): 1,230 million viewers House Hunters International (HGTV, 11:30 p.m.): 1.195 million viewers Property Brothers (HGTV, 1:00 p.m.): 1.179 million viewers “House Hunters International” (HGTV, 11 p.m.): 1.152 million viewers “America’s News HQ” (Fox News, 12 noon): 1,150 million viewers “48 hours on badge” (badge, 4:00 pm): 1.132 million viewers in total

The four Fox News slots appear strange in the shadow of HGTV. The former television station Home & Garden claimed half of the slots – and half of them went to a program: “Property Brothers”.

By the way, do you think you like Super Bowl Sunday? These 10 of 20 things are not typical of HGTV. Last Sunday, HGTV occupied zero places in the Top 20 – the network’s most watched program, “Love It or List It”, took place 29. On Sunday before last year’s Super Bowl, space was made for five HGTV programs in the Top 20 ,

Why this? Well, I would argue that only a few channels are more female than HGTV channels and only a few television programs are more male than soccer channels. Even though the Super Bowl is the most feminine attraction of any sporting event, HGTV is likely to retain a disproportionate number of viewers.

Far, far, far, far higher than the top 20 cable programs on February 3, 2019 was (of course) Super Bowl LIII, which attracted 98.2 million viewers on CBS last year. That’s an enormous number, but the 2019 NFL championship game was the first time since 2009 that the Super Bowl didn’t reach more than 100 million viewers.

What happened? Well, nothing happened – literally. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl with the lowest record.

This time it’s a less sleepy Sunday.

The Super Bowl LIV, in which the Kansas City Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers, begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Fox.

