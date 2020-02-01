advertisement

We want to know what performance totally shocked you from an unexpected actor or actress.

It can be very easy for us to pigeonhole certain actors just because we know them as such.

Think of Heath Ledger, who before he knocked the roof off as The Joker in The Dark Knight, was most likely known for being a teenage heartbreaker in 10 things I hate about you, or for a conflicted cowboy in Brokeback Mountain. We certainly didn’t expect it to channel evil as well as it did in the Batman blockbuster.

Over the years there have been so many different actors who have managed to reverse our expectations of what they are by playing completely against the guy – just check out Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems last month or Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse this month – but what we want to know, which of the 180 career shoots impressed you the most?

If you have your own favorite, let us know here and you can read Big Reviewski’s answers to this question from 01:58 in the following link:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTYq5rqpMhI (/ embed)

Since it was Justine’s question, she had to answer first and she went Channing Tatum in Magic Mike. Previously, most people might only have known him as the charming dancer with heart in step up. But now they knew him as the charming dancer with a heart … who likes to undress for money!

Rory went next and decided Albert Brooks in drive. Do you remember the creepy smiling guy who cuts Bryan Cranston’s wrists? Yes. This guy. He may be better known as the over-anxious father in Finding Nemo or Jacques (or Hank Scorpio) in The Simpsons. Basically a funny guy who makes voices.

Paul chose Steve Carrell‘s incredible performance in Foxcatcher, and if you’ve ever seen the ever cuddly Carrell like Anchorman or The Office or Bruce Almighty, then you’ll understand why the jaws of the cinema world collectively fall to the ground afterwards.

And finally Eoghan went along Jim Carrey on the Truman Show. Sure, the comedian with the rubbery face would make even more serious films, but the high-profile science fiction drama was the moment we all realized that Carrey wasn’t just funny. He could actually act.

