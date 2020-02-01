advertisement

Tonight on Hawaii Five-0 in season 10, we saw Danny Williams do everything to help a woman he met recently. Steve McGarrett did what he could to get to the bottom of the Eddie the Dog trauma, and we had a junior update at the same time!

As you probably know at this point, Beulah Koale’s character has disappeared from the show for a while as he has been instructed to rejoin the reserves for a mission. Just when it looked like the relationship between Junior and Tani was accelerating, everything came to a standstill.

Tonight we learned that Junior is still on a mission – not only that, but also that Tani hasn’t heard from him. This was expected in some ways, but it doesn’t make it easier at the same time. Tani is concerned about him because she realizes that anything can happen while he is on a mission. It’s something she was faced with again when Steve had to return to Eddie’s military history to find out what might be troubling him. There are scars that leave you with experiences, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re talking about a human or an animal. These are things that you have to adapt to at a certain level.

In the end, we just hope that we can see more of Junior in the coming weeks – the show is most beautiful these days when he and some of the other main characters are all surrounded. There is still a lot of time to learn something about what happens with Junior. Hopefully we have a chance to pick up on this story where Junior and Tani left off. Of course, this also applies to a number of other missions.

