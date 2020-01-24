advertisement

Where’s Alex Karev in season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy? If you haven’t heard the news yet, there’s a lot to discover here.

Earlier this month, it was shockingly confirmed that Justin Chambers is leaving the ABC drama in which he has been involved since the beginning of the series. He is a beloved actor who plays a beloved character, and with that in mind, it’s hard to swallow that he’s gone in a jiffy.

All of this is difficult to digest if you think about the circumstances. When you think about Sandra Oh’s goodbye to the show, there was a decent homage and an episode that was good for saying goodbye. With Chambers, however, the announcement came after he shot his last episodes as Alex. There was no tribute and since Jo is still there, it’s not like every part of his life has gone with him.

In the new episode of tonight, the Grey’s Anatomy authors wanted to fix Chambers’ absence by telling Alex he was still in Iowa and was spending some time with his mother. It almost feels like they don’t know exactly if the actor will be gone at the time of filming, and they wanted to give himself the opportunity to come back the street. That doesn’t seem to be happening.

At some point the authors will have to say goodbye to Alex, but that’s not something they have to do at the moment. Hopefully, they’ll take the time to make sure this story ends a bit, even if there’s no chance of seeing Chambers on the show again.

What do you think about Alex Karev’s exit in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16?

Do you already miss Justin Chambers? Make sure you share this in the comments now, and remember to be interested in other news as well. (Photo: ABC.)

