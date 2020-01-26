advertisement

A wellness clinic that started from the director’s Alvaston garage has now opened in downtown Derby.

Balanced Bodies at Queen Street specializes in providing complementary therapies, including massage, aromatherapy and osteopathy.

The company officially opened on November 25, but yesterday it organized an open day inviting people from Derby to get to know the team.

Thirty or forty people attended, double the expectations of management.

And it all started when clinical director Ross McMullan decided to open a practice in his Alvaston garage.

He said, “The open day was really, really good. We expected twenty people and double that amount appeared.

“And three-time world champion in Taekwondo, Tony Sewell was also there, who is a bit of a local legend.”

Tony Sewell now heads a martial arts academy in Derby.

McMullan, still from Alvaston, explained his motivations for opening a wellness clinic in Derby: “I wanted a change in my career as a train engineer, which I was before.

McMullan Talks to Open House Participants

(Image: Kyle Tucker)

“I have lived in Derby for 16 years and have always wanted to change careers by going up and down the highway.

“My partner has always been interested in complementary therapies, so we started giving treatments from our garage in Alvaston.”

Complementary therapies are alternative treatments to Western medicine.

They include reflexology, which applies pressure to specific points on the feet and hands, and certain massages.

A 60-minute sports massage costs £ 45 and a 60-minute reiki treatment – a Japanese stress reduction and relaxation technique that also promotes healing – is £ 35.

McMullan, 41, said, “With Western medicine, the doctor has very little time to examine a person and make a diagnosis.

“They could give anti-inflammatory drugs for leg pain, but we think” what is causing this “?

“We have time to look at a patient and tell them about their lifestyle, likes and dislikes and find a solution that works for them.”

McMullan also said the business is becoming more and more popular.

He said, “We could be even busier, but we are seeing increasing attendance.”

The open day took place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday 25 January. Drinks and food were provided.

