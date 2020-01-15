advertisement

This map shows each burglary location in Chesterfield in the past year.

The area most affected by the crime appears to be on or near St John’s Road.

advertisement

But nearly four in five burglaries at Chesterfield were not resolved during the period.

Police data is currently available until November 2019, so the data goes back to December 2018.

Figures show that of the 733 burglaries reported during the year, 580 investigations were completed without any suspects having been identified.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

56 of the crimes are under investigation and 43 could not be prosecuted.

Police obtained law enforcement results for only seven of the criminals, less than one in a hundred.

Three criminals were sent to prison, there were two “local resolutions”, one suspended and one in the community.

All burglaries in Chesterfield

View full screen

The data showed that Chesterfield accounted for 12% of all burglaries in Derbyshire.

Derby represented 31%.

.

advertisement