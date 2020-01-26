advertisement

Tonight marks the 2020 Grammys, otherwise known as one of the greatest nights in music. We expect this night to be a celebration of the biggest names in music, but it is also quite difficult to predict the tone of it. Only based on the headlines of the day are there a variety of different emotions to the point where you wonder if you can focus on anything like music and awards at all.

Still, the show continues, and there are a number of ways you can prepare and prepare for it. The Grammys themselves will be broadcast from 8:00 p.m. Eastern is over at CBS, but you can watch a pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on CBS and also on CBS All Access. Some of the biggest names in music will be on the red carpet in advance – and of course there is a lot of discussion when it comes to fashion.

If you want to watch some of the pre-show festivities online, you should know that you can watch a good deal of coverage in the ET app. Note that the news from Kobe Bryant can bring a lot of coverage for today’s death. There are many pre-set plans that can change afterwards. However, we continue to expect the red carpet and show that we will continue to develop as planned.

This year’s Grammys are hosted by Alicia Keys, and this year’s lineup of performers is insane, as always. Here’s just a small selection of what’s coming – Aerosmith; BTS; Joshua Bell; Camila cabello; Brandi Carlile; disseminated; Misty Copeland; Billy Ray Cyrus; Diplo; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; THEIR.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; Long long; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek mill; Ben Platt; Mason Ramsey; Roddy Ricch; Rosalia; Run DMC .; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; the war and the contract; Tanya Tucker; Tyler, the creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG. There will be more surprises later. We therefore recommend that you keep your eyes and ears ready.

