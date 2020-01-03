advertisement

MarriedinPalmBeach.com is the first website to focus exclusively on Palm Beach County with lists of venues and providers.

Getting married in Palm Beach County? There is a website for that.

A local wedding expert is also behind the wedding website for this.

The wedding planner and entrepreneur Stefany Allongo drew from her years of knowledge at MarriedinPalmBeach.com.

Allongo said her website is the first to bring only Palm Beach County’s venues, providers, and services together to help couples plan their weddings.

Allongo said she sees a need for the website after years as a wedding planner. Many online lists have merged Palm Beach County with the counties of Miami-Dade or Broward. This made choosing a venue and all the providers needed for a wedding more difficult than it already was, she said.

“It was nothing special for us,” said Allongo. “Palm Beach County is a different style than the counties in our south.”

After Allongo’s husband complained too often about the problem, he challenged her. “He said,” Why don’t you just fix it? “

MarriedinPalmBeach.com was born.

The site contains lists of local venues, planners, florists, caterers, cakes, photographers, bands, DJs and other providers.

The website also has an Allongo blog detailing the cost of different weddings and listing options for different budgets. “We want to help people become real so that readers can see what these budgets allow,” said Allongo.

A popular blog post on the website is about unusual places where a wedding can take place. These include the Palm Beach Zoo, the Palm Beaches FitTeam Ballpark, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, and a house in West Palm Beach called Rich Hippies House.

According to Allongo, MarriedinPalmBeach.com is profitable because the website shows online ads. While she is the face of the 3-year website, her husband Anthony Fuger provides all of the technical support.

Allongo said the county’s already big wedding business is expected to grow thanks to the opening of several Palm Beach County hotels that offer interesting new venues.

The growing population of the district, including young professionals working in technically oriented professions, is also increasing wedding traffic. Allongo found that these couples like to support local sellers.

According to Allongo, about 70 percent of couples who have weddings in the county are related to the region. The remaining 30 percent choose Palm Beach County for a wedding as a travel destination, which means that all of these new hotel rooms are needed for guests to visit.

In addition to their website, Allongo has partnered with the National Association of Wedding Professionals to host their first wedding fair in January.

The show, titled “Love Under the Palms”, offers couples the opportunity to meet selected local providers. Food, drink and a fashion show are offered. The event will take place on January 26th at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. More information is available at www.loveunderthepalms.com.

Name: Stefany Allongo

Title: Founder of Married in Palm Beach

Age: 36

Hometown: Wellington

Education: MBA and MS in Marketing from Clemson University; BA from the University of Miami

Family: Married with two children

About Your Business: MarriedinPalmBeach.com is the only online wedding planning resource dedicated exclusively to weddings in the Palm Beaches. We focus on providing unique and useful content for couples in the region and region wishing to get married in Palm Beach County, including our free wedding planning guide.

The website is optimized for Palm Beach-specific wedding searches and receives over 6,000 hits per month. We also strive to have the most comprehensive list of local wedding providers in the Palm Beaches. MIPB helps couples plan great weddings by bringing them together with our wonderful local wedding sellers.

First paid job and what you learned from it: My first paid job was as a communications assistant for the Broadway League in New York City. It was an incredible opportunity to be part of the team that is planning and running the Tony Awards and related promotional events. I’ve learned so much about working in a team, planning mega events, and developing a strategy that best fits your goals.

First break in business: I started my wedding planning business in the recession of 2009, so money was scarce all along the line. My big break came in the form of my first paying wedding customer! It was such an exhilarating feeling.

How Your Business Has Changed: I started my wedding career 10 years ago as a wedding planner. During that time, I quickly realized that the available online resources for couples looking for wedding providers are hurling Palm Beaches into the larger South Florida market to the detriment of these couples. I longed for an online resource dedicated to the Palm Beaches and built it myself. It was a big change from my previous work, but something that I felt was urgently needed was very important in our market.

Best business book: “Good to Great” by Jim Collins. I like the analogy of getting the right people on the bus.

The best business advice you have ever received: My father is also an entrepreneur and gave me the following advice years ago: “It doesn’t matter what other people do. Focus on yourself and everything will fit together.”

What you tell young people about your business: It’s a love job! Whether as a wedding planner or as the website operator – you really need to enjoy this niche.

Many successful people learn from failure. Do you have a bug that you can report and what have you learned from it? I am often told “no”. It’s all a learning experience. How can I change my messages and find a better way to connect with someone? I learn every time someone says no to me.

What do you see for Palm Beach County? Palm Beach County is growing enormously! I love the rise in the tech industry. There are great young talents in our region, which is fantastic. My husband also appreciates the booming craft brewing community.

Power Lunch Spot: RH Rooftop Restaurant

Where we would find you when you are out of the office: When you are out of the office, you will likely find myself cheering on my Alma Maters football teams, getting a Broadway show at the Kravis Center, or walking my family on Lion Country Safari , Where else can you feed a giraffe by hand?!?

Favorite smartphone app: Trello! It is an amazing tool to keep you in order.

What is the most important feature you are looking for when hiring? Willingness to learn, a strong drive and the ability to think on your feet.

