KAMPALA – The weekend is back. Abraham Mutalyebwa of PML Daily is back with a series of events that you should check out.

Overnight in Canaan Land.

This Friday, there is a night in Canaan Land by the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI). Entrance is absolutely free.

Launch of the album Eka ewaffe by Aloysious Migadde.

This Friday, the launch of the album Eka ewaffe on the roof of the Alliance française by Aloysious Migadde takes place. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. at only 10,000 UGX.

Inferno auto Jax Comedy.

For comedy lovers, everything happens in Jax’s auto hell at Najjanankumbi ku Stella. He will present a range of actors such as Maulana and Reign, Jaja Bruce, Pr. Bujingo, MC Fish, MC Nsigo, Malangala family among others.

It will be hosted by DJ Senior B at UGX 5,000.

Light House television at 24 years old.

Arriving this Saturday, Light House Television (LTV) will celebrate its 24th anniversary at the Kololo airstrip.

The doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the evening.

Expect the apostle to preach. Anthony Muhumuza, Alex Mitala, Pastor Wilson Bugembe with Rabbi Kirt Schneider as guest pastor from Israel.

There will be performances by Levixone, Holy Keane Amooti, ​​Canan Gents, Sandra Suubi, Cooply Bly among others free of charge.

Grand opening of the Kush salon.

The grand launch and opening take place this Saturday on plot 33 of Acacia avenue.

Chooser Jay and DJ Lex will be on the decks. Tables will cost UGX 500,000 and UGX 250,000 as entry.

Run 4 Climate Race at Makerere.

Tree Adoption Uganda (TAU) will hold its first edition of the Climate Change 4 race this Sunday, February 9, from Makerere University.

Tickets will cost UGX 20,000 for adults and UGX 10,000 for children.

Celebration of the 5th anniversary of Kampala – Entebbe Run.

This Sunday is the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Kampala-Entebbe race as a key step to stay healthy and fit. Those who run will part with UGX 10,000 and sympathizers with UGX 21,000.

Show in the Acholi neighborhoods.

Friends of Cancer in conjunction with Kireka SDA will be at the Kinawataka Upper Acholi Quarter for a musical performance to raise awareness of cancer and a group experience. Bring as many people as possible.

