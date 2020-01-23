advertisement

We know that Grey’s Anatomy will be back tonight. For this reason, it makes sense to ask yourself how to get away with murder. It hasn’t been on the air in over a month and the ABC series has posed all sorts of questions about where the story would go before it was interrupted.

For example, do the following: does Annalize fake her own death? Or is Connor responsible for what happened to Asher? His death seems to be the predominant mystery, even though this show is known, there are likely to be a few others scattered throughout the show.

For another video discussion on How to Get Away with Murder, Be sure to check out some of the latest ones below!

Unfortunately, the bad news right now is just this: you will have to wait a long time to get more information about Annalise’s future – and the same goes for all other characters. Instead of doing what ABC has been doing in recent years, the network is pushing back and letting you wait until April to see the solution to this story. Why do that? Much of the reason has to do with ABC wanting to advertise the show at the end of the year. Another part of it probably revolved around her to keep the enthusiasm going.

We currently expect ABC to release more information about the future of How to Get Away with Murder after the second season of A Million Little Things. Patience will be the key here, but we’re talking about some issues that are difficult to be patient with.

