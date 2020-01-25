advertisement

Are you excited about Hawaii Five-0, Season 10, Episode 14? We understand that – we also understand the frustration. Why wait a long time for more episodes to air on CBS?

Unfortunately, patience sometimes has to be a virtue to get more new episodes on the air. The next installment comes on January 31st and the wait is a by-product of a few different things. For starters, take the fact that CBS has to keep the show on air until mid-May. Also keep in mind that there are still many episodes to be shot. The producers need the time to make some of them great!

There will be a number of new episodes that will air in February. So don’t be too frustrated with the wait. We also think CBS has something big to offer when the show returns – a story that could be the biggest spotlight of the season for Scott Caan as Danny. For more information, see the full overview if you haven’t already:

“I ho’olulu, ho’ohulei ‘ia e ka makani” – Shortly after Danny meets the girl of his dreams, they get into a potentially fatal car accident in an area far from the aid. McGarrett is also asking Quinn and Tani for help when Eddie the Dog suddenly shows signs of PTSD on Friday, January 31st (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Think of all of this as a reminder that Hawaii Five-0 is a show that’s about offering you something different every week. Sometimes a high octane action occurs. In other places we will get episodes that are designed to make you feel right away. This seems to be one of the most emotional episodes of the season just because big things are happening to Danny … and we’re also worried about Eddie the Dog. Pets will almost always leave us emotionally, no matter what the story is.

