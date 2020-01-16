advertisement

“We haven’t seen snails in a few years. We were flooded with them. The nearby and distant neighbors of Torrance noticed the same thing. What happened to the snails? Is it a bad omen for us? I ask you to find out what happened to them. “- Nancy Ingraham

I accept the challenge and would be happy to hear from anyone who reads this and has experienced a similar decline in snail visitors so that we can map the phenomenon.

advertisement

I have learned that there are 280 species of snail in California, of which 242 are native. The natives are not pests, but the imported species, most of them from Europe, cause problems in our gardens. Nevertheless, it is estimated that there are 1,000 species of snail worldwide that are threatened with extinction due to habitat destruction, pollution, drought or an increase in summer temperatures.

Semi-dwarf Navel orange tree. (Photo by Lois Siskin)

There is also the problem of imported carnivorous snails. In Polynesia, such snails were introduced to eat other snails that were introduced for culinary purposes, but so to speak fled the kitchen and began to eat every plant in sight. Unfortunately, the snails that were imported to eat the destructive culinary snails devoured benign native snail species, sometimes to extinction. Although there are carnivorous cleavage snails in California that were imported from the Mediterranean in the 1970s to eat our pestiferous brown snail, the cleavage snail only occurs in areas where it has been deliberately introduced by humans.

I think the answer to the question of the snail’s decline is the change in the environment of the snail, which has to be constantly moist for the snails to thrive. Southern California endures long periods of drought, but it didn’t matter for years whether there was a drought in terms of water consumption because people only watered their gardens more often.

Due to the permanent water rationing and the greater emphasis on drought-tolerant plants and mulching, however, less moisture is available in the garden. I have found that the current water regulations in Torrance, for example, limit sprinkler irrigation to twice a week.

There is also rainfall. From 2011 to 2016, there was significantly less rainfall in Los Angeles than the average. Two years ago, the total rainfall was less than 5 inches per year, while the average annual rainfall in LA was 14 inches. Last but not least, we have seen some scorching summer heat in recent years. When you combine all of these moisture-limiting factors, our environment was far less hospitable to snails than before and could help explain the snail decline reported by Ms. Ingraham. If someone reading this has other possible explanations, please include them.

The legacy of navel orange, our favorite winter fruit and ripening, is inextricably linked to that of Eliza Tibbets. Tibbets lived in Washington, DC and decided to move to California. Previously, he asked the director of the newly founded USDA to remind her if he could think of any fruit that would be suitable for Southern California.

Soon she received two Washington navel orange trees in 1873, which were so named because of the return address, even though they had been shipped to Washington from Bahia, Brazil. The trees were cloned cuttings grafted onto ordinary orange rhizomes. The cuttings came from shoots that bore the unusually mutated fruit – seedless and sweet with a navel – that were first discovered on a Brazilian tree, which in turn came from a Portuguese variety, possibly a mixture of grapefruit and tangerine.

In any case, Tibbets took care of the tiny trees she had received to the utmost, and eventually sold cuttings for $ 1 each. One of the 147 year old Tibbets parent trees is still bearing fruit on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside.

Tip of the week: Changes in the environment, whether for snails or fruit trees, can have serious consequences. Twenty years ago I planted a semi-dwarf navel orange tree in my garden. Although it had decent exposure initially, there was a problem; The Chinese elm tree of a neighbor decreased over the years more and more direct sunlight. The orange tree was always lush, but the amount of fruit decreased from year to year. Then last year the Chinese elm was removed and suddenly there is much more light and fruit than ever before and it is also sweeter than in previous years.

The frustration with fruit trees in a “mature landscape” – that is, there are trees that block most of the day’s sun – is an inevitable result of planting classic shade trees such as elms, oaks, and plane trees. When approaching the use of the garden space, you have to choose between a shady and a fertile garden. The latter should receive at least six hours – better seven or eight – of direct sun per day during the growing season, so that fruit trees can exploit their potential.

advertisement