LONDONR – Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani would have been devastated to teach his surviving colleagues at the helm of the Iranian government, considering the firing of 20 US missiles as a “proportionate response” to his assassination.

Whether Tehran’s military response is indeed complete, of course, remains uncertain – although Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was extremely clear in tweeting shortly afterwards that the strikes “ended a proportionate response”. Even if it is, the question is whether President Donald Trump will go through his Twitter threats to unleash crushing U.S. attacks – including against cultural sites – in retaliation. The absence of US casualties, along with the president’s tweet after strikes that “everything is fine”, suggest that it will not happen.

If further direct military action could be avoided, that would be a relief to many in Washington and throughout the region – and, in some neighborhoods, is seen as something to defend the strike. Had Soleiman not been killed, action supporters would have maintained, the United States could have been trapped in a dangerous cycle of escalation in Iraq that could have killed many more.

Whether this is true or not is, frankly, impossible to know. Even if the immediate crisis now begins to escalate, both Washington and Tehran face difficult decisions in the coming weeks. Iran has pledged to resume nuclear enrichment in a way that could easily plunge the region into dangerous confrontation, while the United States must manage an Iraq now openly demanding the withdrawal of US forces.

Behind the scenes, perhaps inevitably, what can really trigger events are domestic politics in the United States, Iran and Iraq. For Trump, the strike on Soleiman is unlikely to do him any harm in an election year. However, neither would diminish or even end America’s military presence in Iraq, or indeed in the rest of the Middle East.

To do so, critics argue, would give Iran the key regional strategic victory it wanted, and for which Soleiman – the head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution of Iran – worked so bloody for years. What is far less clear, however, is whether Trump would be interested – and whether such a turn of events would exacerbate or intensify proxy confrontations such as Syria and Yemen, where that face-to-face has long been fought.

And indeed, of course, Washington has already significantly withdrawn its involvement in almost always confrontations, especially through the withdrawal of US troops from Syria last year. In Yemen, the United States has already banned Saudi jet fuel, while European states, particularly Germany, have dropped or banned military exports to Riyadh. Across the Western world, two decades of fraud in the Middle East has long been on the rise. Confrontations with representatives will continue, but they can do so largely by local actors and with much less involvement by the United States and its allies.

This is not to say that they will not escalate. The last month has seen Turkey send troops to join the civil war in Libya, in which Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have long been on different sides, with other nations pulling increasingly trusted wires. that include Russia and Italy. There is still no reason to doubt that Soleimani’s death will significantly reduce Tehran’s involvement in Yemen or Iraq.

Recent months have seen mounting anti-government protests in both Iraq and Iran, with Soliemani seeing a key driver of the brutal and often deadly response to both. This was believed to have been a factor in his decision to step up attacks on US forces in Iraq through local Shiite militias, which triggered US air strikes that were followed by mob attacks at the Washington embassy.

The nightmare scenario that the United States feared most probably – an overwhelming attack on its embassy sparking a month of humiliating Saigon-style withdrawal before the November presidential election – now seems far less likely. But much will depend on how Iran chooses to approach the nuclear issue in particular. There are still plenty in Washington who want to tighten sanctions even further in hopes of bringing about complete regime change, though Trump is not necessarily among them. European states will be hoping for a different approach, perhaps pushing all parties back to a new version of President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal.

Further strengthening Europe’s main “E3” alliance on Iran – Britain, France and Germany – may be among the biggest legacies of the first international crisis. However, perhaps even more important is the emergence of what might be termed a “Trump Doctrine.” The president is now much less occupied by advisers like former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to stay in power or influence his thinking.

In the face of a confrontation, Trump was clearly ready to present a more aggressive direct action than almost any American foreign policy community would embrace. He can pursue this, however, by pulling America from the region still further. This is an approach that America’s potential allies and enemies will ponder, and will not necessarily make the world a safer place.

Those like Soleiman who thrive on driving instability should also stop thinking, however. The murdered general felt himself untouchable and would probably assume that killing him would spark even more bloodshed. On the contrary, for all the mourners at his funeral, it is hard not to notice how quickly all parties, including his own, are eager to move on. *** Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalization, conflict and other issues. He is the founder and CEO of the 21st Century Study Project; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan, non-ideological thinking group. Paralyzed by a 2006 war zone car accident, he also blogs about his disability and other topics. He was previously a Reuters reporter and continues to be paid by Thomson Reuters. Since 2016, he has been a member of the British Army Reserve and Labor Party in the UK, and is an active fundraiser for the party. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

